ASK THE VETS: Vet care still a bargaIn compared to human medicine

Veterinary bills can be expensive. Is there any way to finance them over time?
With high levels of inflation, nearly everything is more expensive than a couple of years ago. Veterinary care is no exception.
In addition, rapidly advancing medical technologies mean that more can be done for pets than ever before. Almost anything possible in human medicine is now available to pets. There are even some cutting-edge treatments that are approved for pets that are not yet available for people. These medical advances and technologies come with a cost.
Even with modern technology and increased expenses, veterinary costs are still an extreme value when compared to the cost of human medical care. A surgical procedure that may cost over $100,000 for a person will probably only cost 10 to 15% of that for your pet. But an unexpected bill of $10,000 is still difficult for most families.
In cases where available treatments are more expensive than the family budget can accommodate, difficult decisions must be made. Should a lower (or “more traditional”) standard of care be applied? Should a shorter life span be accepted? Should euthanasia be considered? These are all daily realities in veterinary offices. Just because it is available does not mean it is desired by every pet owner to have an MRI on their seizing cat or spinal surgery on their paralyzed dog.
In some cases, however, the highest level of medical care is desired, but finances become the only obstacle. In these cases, it is frequently possible to spread payments over time. Depending on the size of the bill, payments may be interest free over a period of six to 12 months. Larger bills may be subject to interest while allowing payments over three to five years.
Many veterinary practices work with healthcare financing companies to provide this flexibility to their clients. Examples of these services include “Care Credit” and “Scratch Pay.” Information on these services, including online applications and a list of participating veterinarians, can be found at carecredit.com and scratchpay.com.
For pet owners who plan ahead, these large bills can be avoided by purchasing pet health insurance. If you know you would want the best possible care for your pet and that a large bill would be an obstacle, pet insurance may be right for you. There are over two dozen companies offering pet health insurance in the United States. There can be significant differences between plans, so it is important to do a little homework before purchasing the policy.
Does the plan have limits on reimbursement for certain conditions? Are these limits reasonable in your area? Does the policy exclude breed-linked or hereditary problems? How fast are claims processed and paid? What paperwork is required to submit a claim? Is the company financially stable enough to outlast the life of your pets? What do customers of this insurance have to say about it? What experience does your veterinarian have with this company?
Many of these questions can be answered through a web site called petinsurancereview.com. Before the final decision, be sure to ask your family veterinarian for an opinion.
Do dogs and cats have different blood types?
Cats have two blood types, A and B. While specific breeds have different ratios, typical domestic short or long haired cats in the United States are 94 to 99% type-A. Even most purebred cats are 85% or more type-A. Typically, it is safe to transfuse blood between A-types, between B-types, or from B-types to A-types. The risk of transfusion reaction is very high with the rare transfusion from a type-A to type-B. In emergencies with mixed breed cats, veterinarians frequently transfuse without blood typing. The risk of reactions is quite low given the high proportion of A-types.
Dogs are a bit more complex. They do not have “types” like people, but have more than a dozen potential unique red blood cell proteins, or DEAs. The most common and clinically important is DEA 1.1. Generally, canine blood banks mark blood as DEA 1.1 positive or negative.
If a dog has never had a transfusion before, it is unlikely a reaction would be seen upon the first transfusion. However, a dog that is negative for a specific DEA and receives positive blood, she will make antibodies to the transfused blood. In the future, exposure to this same DEA type will cause violent reactions.
Dr. Michael J. Watts is a companion-animal general practitioner and owner of Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville