ASK THE VETS: Vet care still a bargaIn compared to human medicine

In some cases, however, the highest level of medical care is desired, but finances become the only obstacle. In these cases, it is frequently possible to spread payments over time. Depending on the size of the bill, payments may be interest free over a period of six to 12 months. Larger bills may be subject to interest while allowing payments over three to five years.

Many veterinary practices work with healthcare financing companies to provide this flexibility to their clients. Examples of these services include “Care Credit” and “Scratch Pay.” Information on these services, including online applications and a list of participating veterinarians, can be found at carecredit.com and scratchpay.com.

For pet owners who plan ahead, these large bills can be avoided by purchasing pet health insurance. If you know you would want the best possible care for your pet and that a large bill would be an obstacle, pet insurance may be right for you. There are over two dozen companies offering pet health insurance in the United States. There can be significant differences between plans, so it is important to do a little homework before purchasing the policy.