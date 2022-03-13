ASK THE VETS: Vet's advice only one part of a pet owner's decision-making

WHAT would you do if this were your pet?

This is a common question for pet owners to ask their veterinarian. It is also a difficult one to answer. I also know from firsthand experience that my answer may not be accurate.

A few years ago, I had to make the decision to euthanize my dog, Bailey. For two years prior, I treated Bailey for chronic kidney failure. During that two years, I used treatments that I honestly would have told clients that I would not have done “if this was my pet.” Yet, when it was my pet, I did indeed do them.

My job as a veterinarian is to stay current with the latest medical advancements. I work hard to accurately diagnose diseases and be able to communicate various treatments to my clients. Veterinarians are problem solvers and educators. When we do our jobs well, pet owners have a clear understanding of their pet’s illness, the expected course and prognosis, and all the available options for the pet’s medical care. Once that has been accomplished, it becomes the job of the pet’s family to make decisions based on the information.

That’s not to say veterinarians shouldn’t be advisers. In fact, advocating for the best interest of animals is a very serious obligation of my profession. But no two situations are exactly alike. Within the bounds of humane treatment, there are frequently several available choices. What is “right” for a given family might not be “right” for another.

Every day, I see three distinct sets of clients. There is a large set that does way more for their pets than I do. By far the smallest set chooses exactly the same level of care for their pets that I do. Then there’s a set that doesn’t do as much for their pets. I genuinely hope that my clients have no idea which set they are in. My job is to educate and counsel, not to judge.

So when you ask me what I would do, I will try to answer as honestly as I am able. But please don’t make my answer the primary means by which you make choices for your pet.

My personal decisions may vary depending on current financial circumstances, my personal health situation, my relationship with that particular pet, and the animal’s individual demeanor. Plus, I know from prior experience that when I am actually in your shoes, my answer may change.

Now, if I think you are going to make an inhumane choice or I believe you are needlessly prolonging suffering, I will offer my opinion—whether or not you ask. Short of that, I would prefer to lay out your options and help you make the choice that is appropriate for your family and your pet—even if it’s not the same choice that I would make.

I have a 9-month-old Boston Terrier. She has what appears to be a wart on her leg. She licks at it, and it has become raw and bleeds. It also seems to be growing. What should I do?

Fortunately, most skin growths in young dogs are benign. Warts are seen, but not as commonly as in older dogs. The mass could also be a histiocytoma, a benign mass usually no larger than the size of a nickel. Histiocytomas commonly occur in young patients and commonly ulcerate. Usually, they resolve spontaneously within three months.

It is also possible that the mass is actually due to the licking behavior. Chronic licking can lead to a raised area of inflammation, called a granuloma. Young dogs adapting to new experiences can develop anxieties that lead to licking.

The fact that the mass appears to be bothering your dog is reason to visit your veterinarian. Sometimes, inflammation of a benign mass can be treated in a way that minimizes the stimulus for licking. If medical treatment does not work, or the mass looks worrisome to the veterinarian, surgical removal may be the best option.

Dr. Michael J. Watts operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.