For head coach Patrick Thornhill and his Eastern View golf team, this season has been a remarkable one.

The Cyclones not only finished the regular season undefeated (9–0), but also clinched their fourth consecutive Battlefield regular season championship on Wednesday with a 155–156 win over Culpeper.

“We have been undefeated in districts during the regular season and the Battlefield tournament for the last three years,” Thornhill said. “This is the best team I’ve coached though. We have our top two golfers and five that can contribute to our top four scores.”

Jason Mills and Julius Ferlazzo have been the two leaders for the Cyclones all season. Both shot a score of 38 on Wednesday in the match and have been making history for their team all season.

Mills hasn’t lost a district match in all four years he’s been on the team and earlier this season Ferlazzo broke the nine hole school record with a 32 (-4).

“Julius and Jason have been our best golfers all year,” Thornhill said. “They are both extremely competitive and work hard. Julius was excited to break the school record and wants to beat it again before the season is over.”

Thornhill believes part of what makes this season so special is his group of golfers he has been able to coach.

“I’ve really enjoyed coaching this group of golfers. They are competitive, humble and will be successful with anything they do in life,” he said. “We’ve been working hard to get better each day to make sure we are playing our best golf at the end of the year. We are ready for the second part of the season.”

The Cyclones will play in the Battlefield District Tournament next Thursday at 9 a.m.

Note

Brett Richardson won the individual Wednesday for Culpeper with a score 34.