Deep Bottom battlefields in Henrico County

Preserved Property: Robertson-Welch Tracts (49.7 acres) and Jackson Tract (2.3 acres)

Sponsor: American Battlefield Trust

● First Deep Bottom: This July 27–29, 1864 battle was part of the Siege of Petersburg. During the night of July 26 and 27, the Union Army II Corps and two divisions of Gen. Phil Sheridan’s cavalry under the command of Maj. Gen. Winfield Hancock crossed to the north side of James River to threaten Richmond, diverting Confederate forces from the impending attack at Petersburg on July 30.

Union forces abandoned efforts to turn the Confederate position at New Market Heights and Fussell's Mill after Confederates strongly reinforced their lines and counterattacked. During the night of July 29, the Federals re-crossed the river, leaving a garrison to hold the bridgehead at Deep Bottom.

● Second Deep Bottom—Fussell’s Mill: Fighting at Fussell’s Mill on August 14 and 16, 1864, diverted Confederate attention from Union attacks on the Petersburg Railroad.

The Robertson-Welch Tracts and the Jackson Tract are located in the core and study areas of the Second Deep Bottom, First Deep Bottom, Glendale, and Fair Oaks and Darbytown Road battlefields.