Mrs. Delsie Pearl McFarland Hawkins, 97, of Winchester, Va., passed away on June 8, 2023 at Blue Ridge Area Hospice surrounded by family. She was formerly of Culpeper and had lived in Winchester since 2003 with her granddaughter, Annette Baber Horton (Dennis) and sons, Andrew, Will, Jonathan and Josh. She was born February 13, 1926, in Rappahannock

County and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Cora Lee Burke McFarland. Her husband was the late Andrew Warren Hawkins.

She retired from the Culpeper Regional Hospital after 18 years and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and relied on her Christian faith for strength and guidance. She loved gospel music and working with flowers.

She is survived by two daughters, Joyce H. Mills (Billy) of Charlottesville and Linda H. Rudd (Randy) of Winchester; her son, Rev. James Hawkins (Christine) of Winchester; ten grandchildren; and numerous greatgrandchildren.

She is preceded in death by three sons, George William Hawkins (Pat), Larry Douglas Hawkins (Sandra), and an infant son, Richard Wayne Hawkins; one sister, Mildred Hawkins; three brothers, Daniel McFarland, Thomas McFarland and James McFarland; and her grandson, Thomas William Hawkins.

Mrs. Hawkins' funeral will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Found and Sons Funeral Home, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Billy Mills officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The family invites those unable to attend to view the service at https://view. oneroomstreaming.com/index. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Delsie Pearl McFarland Hawkins may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 https://brhospice.org or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 https://billygraham.org

Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family. An online guest book and tribute wall are available at www.foundsandsons.com