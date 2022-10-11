DEPUTY HELPS LOST GIRL AT AIRFEST

With his honest look back at his partying and rise to fame with a Bakersfield, California band in the 1990s, Brian "Head" Welch reached a lot of people in his Saturday program at a Culpeper high school.
When artist Stacy Ridgeway moved to Culpeper with his family this year, the father of a kindergartener and a fifth-grader wanted to get all students involved in the creative project on main hallway at A.G. Richardson.
Rock Hill Farm hosts Culpeper-area agency's golden-anniversary celebration, with food from around the world, testimonials, rock painting, flute playing and a look forward from a half century of public service.
A German town dedicated Buzz Aldrin Square on Wednesday to honor the Apollo 11 astronaut, whose ancestors hailed from there. Aldrin's kin later helped settle colonial Virginia's Fort Germanna settlement in Orange County.
1 of 2
Culpeper County Sheriff's Deputy Melvin White with 4-year-old Avery, who got separated from her family in a crowd at the Air Fest and found the nearest person in uniform.