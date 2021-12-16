Diamond
Diamond is a very shy but so sweet 3 year old gal. Diamond came to us along with Rio. Diamond... View on PetFinder
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Michael Alan Humphries, now 40, will be in his 70s when released in unprovoked fatal shooting of Unionville man, 24-year-old Alistair Smith; defendant says, "I cracked," in murder of man he thought was having an affair with his wife.
Virginia community colleges, businesses, trade groups launch Infrastructure Academy to train thousands of workers
Community colleges launch Virginia Infrastructure Academy to train thousands of workers for new infrastructure jobs. Culpeper industrialist Ed Dalyrmple is helping lead the effort.
Alexander Perez Mendez s believed to be headed to an unknown location in North Carolina, according to local police.
The first-ever Culpeper Winter Market is a success, according to Jessica Jenkins, executive director at Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.
Statewide, $722 million in grants deployed through Virginia Telecommunication Initiative and the federal American Rescue Plan for 35 projects in 70 localities connecting more than 278,000 locations to high-speed internet.
A passion for food, flavors and the friendships engendered by delicious fare has always been a part of Tiras Greene’s life.
Michelle Felux runs Willow Moon Healing on Southridge Parkway with humor and professionalism, added MindBody Coaching after 2018 diagnosis of ocular melanoma.
Outgoing Stevensburg supervisor, Vietnam vet, retired coalminer, farmer gives blessing to successor Susan Gugino, the first candidate to beat him in 10 elections.