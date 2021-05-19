Donnie
A man who allegedly romanced at least eight women in three states that he met through dating websites out of $267,361 has been charged with mail fraud.
In an aggressive speech that marked the beginning of his general election campaign for governor, GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin said in Richmond on Tuesday that Democrats have driven Virginia “into the ditch” and “so far left it’s fallen off the map.”
Colonial Pipeline hack be damned, the Red Knights—nearly 300 of them—are coming to Culpeper this weekend.
Virginia State Police: Adam H. Simpson struck back of Warrenton PD vehicle, which hit Rappahannock Jail vehicle, both of which were stopped at red light on Route 17.
Culpeper County School Board Chairman Marshall Keene has announced he will not seek re-election to a second four-year term, the Culpeper Times…
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
The pride was almost palpable Tuesday night as the Culpeper County School Board honored the best of the system’s educators and support workers…
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
Hundreds of East Coast firefighters were due to descend Saturday on Luray, visiting Cooter’s Place—a Confederate-themed shop spawned by the 19…
High-level design nearly complete of 500-mile, rural broadband network in partnership with Dominion, REC and All Points Broadband.