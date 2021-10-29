11 movies to liven up the Halloween mood

As Halloween approaches, it is officially the spooky season, and there is no better way to celebrate than to explore some of the best scary, creepy, or downright terrifying movies. Whether you want to see a beloved masterpiece, check out the contemporary state of horror, or want to share some frights with the family, here are some great movies to watch for the most frightening time of the year.

Classic Scares

“The Shining”

Stanley Kubrick’s only horror film has become a classic, not just because it’s from one of the greatest directors who ever lived, but because it’s a haunted house film that is completely unpredictable, and always shocking. Elevators fill with blood, ghosts haunt every corner, and the ending doesn’t make a lick of sense, yet it’s that unnerving feeling as to what could possibly be next that makes “The Shining” one of the great horror films. (Available on HBO Max)

“Jaws”