11 movies to liven up the Halloween mood

As Halloween approaches, it is officially the spooky season, and there is no better way to celebrate than to explore some of the best scary, creepy, or downright terrifying movies. Whether you want to see a beloved masterpiece, check out the contemporary state of horror, or want to share some frights with the family, here are some great movies to watch for the most frightening time of the year.
Classic Scares
“The Shining”
Stanley Kubrick’s only horror film has become a classic, not just because it’s from one of the greatest directors who ever lived, but because it’s a haunted house film that is completely unpredictable, and always shocking. Elevators fill with blood, ghosts haunt every corner, and the ending doesn’t make a lick of sense, yet it’s that unnerving feeling as to what could possibly be next that makes “The Shining” one of the great horror films. (Available on HBO Max)
“Jaws”
While mostly considered a thriller, and one of the first summer blockbusters, Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” certainly owes quite a bit to early horror films and Alfred Hitchcock. By not showing the title shark for so long, Spielberg builds the tension and fear. Even as a younger director, he knew how to subvert expectations and use smart camerawork to grow the terror that loomed under the water’s surface. While Spielberg would continue to use horror tactics in films like “Raiders of the Lost Ark” or “War of the Worlds,” he has never done so quite as effectively as he did with “Jaws.” (Available on Netflix)
Modern Frights
“The Strangers” / “The Strangers: Prey at Night”
Both films so far in this franchise attempt to subvert the audience’s expectations in chilling ways, whether it’s through having a psychopath stand behind a main character for minutes or through brilliant uses of misdirection. The killers causing the mayhem within “The Strangers” films are even more haunting because of their lack of motive, seemingly doing horrific things just for the thrill of it. “The Strangers” isn’t about jump scares or shocks—the movies dwell on slow, simmering uncertainty that almost gets to be too much. (Available on Netflix)
“Possessor”
From Brandon Cronenberg, the son of David Cronenberg, director of body horror classics like “The Fly” and “Videodrome,” “Possessor” proves that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the twisted tree. In this near-future story, an assassin uses brain implant technology to take over the bodies of targets and terminate them. However, taking on the bodies of other people makes this killer start to question her own reality. Extremely violent and disturbing in a way that has become synonymous with the Cronenberg name, “Possessor” is a wild ride of modern horror. (Available on Hulu)
“Raw”
Part coming-of-age story, part cannibal film, early screenings of “Raw” reportedly had multiple audience members pass out in the theater. That’s to be expected from the work of Julia Ducournau, whose recent Cannes winner “Titane” also led to moviegoers passing out. “Raw” is about a teen who goes to veterinary school and after a hazing ritual, discovers she enjoys raw meat. Ducournau’s film is unsettling at times, yet she also finds compassion for a character who has found her true self, even if that true self wants to keep feeding. (Available on Netflix)
Not Too Spooky
“After Midnight”
At its core, “After Midnight” is mostly a romantic drama about Hank, a man whose girlfriend has left him with an empty house and heartbreak. Except for the fact that a monster breaks into his house every night. “After Midnight” is surprisingly touching for a movie with a giant monster, and director/star Jeremy Gardner and co-director Christian Stella build the tension as to whether or not Hank’s pain is causing him to hallucinate this monster, or if there truly is a monster attacking his house in the middle of nowhere. (Available on Shudder)
“mother!”
Darren Aronofsky’s wild “mother!” is a psychological nightmare that continuously escalates its intensity and makes the audience question what is going on. Starring Jennifer Lawrence as a woman dealing with the newfound success of her poet husband (Javier Bardem), and random visitors appearing at their house, the film never slows down on this ride of true insanity. Full of metaphor and some of the most insane imagery you’ll ever see in a major motion picture, “mother!” is a movie that has to be seen to be believed. (Available on Paramount+)
“Freaky”
Finding a smart take on the body swap film, “Freaky” has a 17-year-old girl swapping bodies with a serial killer, played by Vince Vaughn. “Freaky” asks a surprising amount of Vaughn’s performance, as he has to be intimidating as the hulking murderer, yet vulnerable and uncomfortable when taken over by a teenage girl. Christopher Landon, who also directed the “Happy Death Day” series, knows how to blend comedy and horror in equally effective ways, and “Freaky’s” combination of charm and scares makes it a thoroughly entertaining film, even for those who don’t like extremely scary movies. (Available on HBO Max)
Scare the Family
“Muppets Haunted Mansion”
Combining one of the greatest theme-park rides and the lovable Muppet crew, “Muppets Haunted Mansion” is a perfect melding of Disney properties. Gonzo and Pepe face their fears in the iconic haunted mansion, exploring the ghosts, mysteries and, of course, celebrity cameos within. Featuring Will Arnett, Darren Criss and one of the final performances by the late Ed Asner, “Muppets Haunted Mansion” is a new Halloween classic for the whole family to enjoy. (Available on Disney+)
“ParaNorman”
A gorgeous stop-motion animated film from Laika, the studio behind “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “ParaNorman” follows a young boy who can talk with the dead and must end a centuries-old curse in his hometown. “ParaNorman” is just creepy enough to be exciting for a younger audience, but the great voice cast and beautiful aesthetic style make this a great film for all ages. (Available on Netflix)
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”
Based on the popular children’s book series of the same, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is one of the few films made explicitly to scare a younger audience. Even with a PG-13 rating, the frights and terror that director André Øvredal can pull off are admirable—from The Pale Lady, who silently follows her victims around, or The Jangly Man, a monster who can reconfigure his body in shocking ways. Yet “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” never overwhelms with its frights, and is just creepy enough for pre-teens ready to explore scary movies. (Available on Peacock)