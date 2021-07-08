A brush with nature: Explore "Alexander von Humboldt and the United States" at Smithsonian American Art Museum

Using Humboldt’s book “Views of the Cordilleras” as a guidebook, Church would retrace some of Humboldt’s journeys in a seven-month journey through South America in 1853. For “Cotopaxi” (1855), Church used Humboldt’s engraving of Ecuador’s active volcano. In a second trip in 1857, Church would study “Humboldt’s Mountain,” which Humboldt had ascended to over 19,000 feet in 1802, setting a mountaineering record at the time. Church pays homage to this feat of the great explorer with his several stunning scenes, like “Mount Chimborazo, Ecuador” (1857).

Jefferson and Humboldt would continue their exchange of ideas in a 22-year-long correspondence. In 1845, Humboldt’s five-volume “Kosmos” unified the various branches of scientific knowledge in his attempt “to examine the interweaving and interacting of all forces of nature.” Not only was Humboldt a scientist who had written on astronomy, botany, chemistry, economics, geography, geology, physics, politics and zoology, but he also spoke out strongly about the treatment of indigenous people in South America who had been his guides in what was then New Spain. He was an adamant spokesman for the abolition of slavery, believing democracy should extend to all inhabitants of a nation, regardless of race or standing. This remains his strongest lifelong criticism of both New Spain and the United States.