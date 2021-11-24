A charming 'Meet Me in St. Louis' rolls into Riverside Center

Directed and produced by Patrick A’Hearn, “Meet Me in St. Louis” is a delightful show to bring to the stage, especially during the holidays when audiences may be looking for lighthearted fare. The story is practically drama-free, unless you consider the beating John takes from Esther, after she mistakenly believes Tootie’s tall tale that he struck her. (After a big punch and a couple of kicks to the body, all is—mind bogglingly—quickly forgiven and back to teenage love.)

Minus this hiccup, their relationship is rather cute as Esther tries to get to know the young man. During Lon’s send-off party at the house, Esther hides John’s hat in the piano to delay his departure and later asks if he would accompany her to turn off all the lights because she’s afraid of the dark. Good move, Esther!

Esther is wonderfully played by Riverside newcomer Ally Dods, and she showcases her impressive vocal talents early in “The Boy Next Door” and of course, the dreamy “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Following memorable performances in “Bright Star” and “Marvelous Wonderettes,” Sarah Mae Andersen is quickly becoming a favorite at Riverside with her spirited portrayal of oldest sister Rose. Paired with Ian Charles as Warren, the two bring dynamic energy and humor to the stage, like in their playful duet “A Raving Beauty.”