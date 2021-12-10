A Christmas-carol comeback for regional singers

Fredericksburg-area choirs are returning to the holiday stage and are eagerly awaiting the chance to sing for people.
The Stafford Regional Choral Society will return after 18 months of silence to present “Home for Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, at 1201 Courthouse Road in Stafford.
The choral society singers are highly anticipating the concert and are quite ready to offer the holiday classics “I’ll be Home for Christmas” “Carol of the Bells” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” “Frosty the Snowman” and other standards, said Stafford Regional Choral Society spokeswoman Carol Yeh.
“Everybody who came back to sing with us said the same thing, which is, ‘I missed singing so much,’ ” Yeh said. “We’re very pleased and very excited that we get to do this concert.”
The choir anticipates performing pieces ranging from classical to gospel.
“Since this is our first concert back, we kind of wanted to hit a little of everything, so that everyone in the audience can see if there’s something that’s their favorite,” Yeh said.
The choral society will accept donations to support its scholarship program, which awards scholarships to “outstanding, local high school pianists, instrumentalists and vocalists who plan to continue music performance in college,” Yeh said.
The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg will return to offer two performances of its holiday concert “Stars and Light” at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 825 College Ave. in Fredericksburg.
This year’s program features works by Morten Lauridsen, Felix Mendelssohn, Mark Hayes and others, said Karen Stone, chorale representative.
“It’s music that everyone will enjoy. There’s some incredible eight-part pieces, but then there’s some traditional favorites that people will recognize. It’s a good mix for everybody,” Stone said.
As is its custom, the chorale, with nearly 30 voices, will lead a singalong during its show, Stone said.
“It’s a huge audience favorite and we do traditional carols ‘Joy to the World,’ ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing,’ ‘Silent Night,’ ” Stone said. “We have our instrumentalists play along and we sing along. The audience gets to sing along with us, which is great fun. You get to be part of a massive choir when all of the audience sings, and when you sing Christmas carols, everybody sounds fabulous.”
Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults and are available in advance or at the door.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer an eclectic program with about 40 musicians in various ensembles at 3 p.m. Dec. 19, at 905 Princess Anne St. in Fredericksburg.
John Vreeland, the church’s director of music ministries, arranged two pieces for jazz ensemble and choir. Achim Loch, the church’s assistant director of music ministries, arranged several Christmas favorites in the Celtic tradition.
A choir will offer works by well-known choral composer Steven Paulus and a handbell choir will play a part in the concert as well, said parrish administrator Laurel Loch.
“It’s just really a chance for everyone to hear all of our musicians at one time,” Loch said.
In a first this year, church musicians will lead a carol sing-along at the end of the concert, Loch said.
“Everyone is looking forward to being able to sing carols together. This might be the first time in a couple of years, since churches have scaled back, that people have had the chance to sing together,” Loch said.
Donations, accepted at the door, will go to St. George’s Haiti Missions, where St. George’s partners with a church in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, to help with operating expenses, provide scholarships and help children who couldn’t otherwise attend school, get an education or even have lunch, Loch said.