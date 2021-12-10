A Christmas-carol comeback for regional singers

Fredericksburg-area choirs are returning to the holiday stage and are eagerly awaiting the chance to sing for people.

The Stafford Regional Choral Society will return after 18 months of silence to present “Home for Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, at 1201 Courthouse Road in Stafford.

The choral society singers are highly anticipating the concert and are quite ready to offer the holiday classics “I’ll be Home for Christmas” “Carol of the Bells” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” “Frosty the Snowman” and other standards, said Stafford Regional Choral Society spokeswoman Carol Yeh.

“Everybody who came back to sing with us said the same thing, which is, ‘I missed singing so much,’ ” Yeh said. “We’re very pleased and very excited that we get to do this concert.”

The choir anticipates performing pieces ranging from classical to gospel.

“Since this is our first concert back, we kind of wanted to hit a little of everything, so that everyone in the audience can see if there’s something that’s their favorite,” Yeh said.