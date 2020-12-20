A.G. Richardson Elementary letters to Santa Mrs. White’s class
Dear Santa, Are you having fun in the North Pole? Does Rudolph’s nose glow? May I have smashers? Don’t give me coal please. I’m having fun down here. I hope you have a good Christmas! Happy Christmas. Your friend, Joseph Miller
Dear Santa, Hi! Santa, are you nice? May I have a board game please? May I have 2 slippers please? May I have a PS4 game please? Your friend, Colby Norris
Dear Santa, Hello Santa! How are the elves? May I please have a Nintendo Switch? May I also have Animal Crossing? May I have an Alex Morgan doll? I also want a hair styling training head. Thank you for the vest you gave me last year. Your friend, Corrine
Dear Santa, Hi Santa. How is Mrs. Caus? These are the thing I would want: hoveboard please and American Girl doll, Barbie camper please, shoes size 1 please, jacket size 8 please, pants size 7/8 please, shirt size 7/8 please. Your friend, Kaily Villatoro
Dear Santa, Are you real or not? Can I have one of your elfs please? Can I please have a mega man plush so my mom can make a costume of him? Thank you very much! Your friend, Dax
Dear Santa, Hello Santa! How are you doing? I wanted to ask if I may please have money to buy a dog. I already have $15. I would also like toys for my dog. Can you please bring a Nintendo Switch for my sister and Legos for me? Thank you for sending Rosie and Skittles the elves back. They are fun. Your friend, Reed Funk
Dear Santa, Hello how are you. How is Ms. Claus doing? This is my list: remix honeylicious, fashion doll journey girl Kyla, L.O.L. surprise O.M.G. Can I have it please? Your friend, Kaidyn
Dear Santa, Hi Santa! Does Rudolph’s nose really light up? May I have a elf on the shelf, my dream O.M.G. and Halloween decorations please? I’m going to plant oats for your reindeer. Your friend, Iris
Dear Santa, Hi Santa how have you been! How are Mrs. Claus and you? Do you ever get summer vacation? So here’s what I want. May I please have a six floor dollhouse, five bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and I also want more doll beds and furniture please and you and Mrs. Claus as dolls please. May I also have a phone please. Thank you have a nice Christmas! Your friend, Lily Giles
Dear Santa, How are you? How are the elves and Mrs. Claus? For Christmas, I would like a whoopee cushion, snowballs and a robot cat. We will be sure to leave you some milk and cookies by the tree. We will also leave carrots for the reindeer. Your friend, Grace Putnam
Dear Santa Claus, Hello Santa! How do you get to every house? May I have a keyboard and mouse? Can you please get me a phone. Please get a dirt bike. May I please have a truck. Please get me a Vans t-shirt. Can you please get me a mic. Please get me a candy cane. I really want a pair of Vans. Thank you! Your friend, Colton Bryce
Dear Santa, Hi Santa! How are you doing? I’m sorry for not leaving the milk last year. I will leave a cup of milk out this year. I hope you had a nice break from the months before September, I think? May I have the things, I will put on the Christmas tree, well on a list. Have a merry Christmas! Your friend, Sophia
Dear Santa, How are you doing? How are the elves? May I have madden 21 and God of war please? Could you also bring me airpods please? I would also like clothes and shoes please. Your friend, Avontae
Dear Santa, Hello, how are you? How are your elves? May I have Piggy toys please? And may I have Mario Legos and a computer? I would also like a baby Yoda doll. Thank you Santa! Your friend, Brody Cason
Dear Santa, Im really exited to see you!!! Also, how are the elves? And for Christmas I want a Odd1sout plush and may I have a discovery kids set? And please can I have a Gameboy? And that’s all I want and I hope you have a Merry Christmas! Bye Santa! Your friend, Kaedyn S.
Dear Santa, Hi Santa! How are the elves? May I have a Starbucks mug please? Can I please have a $10 Roblox gift card? Also can I have an Ipad? Thank you! Your friend, Ian Balino
Dear Santa, May I plese have a rainbow Dash doll and a prinses lulu doll. Thank you so how are the evebody at the North Pole. I hope good. Please write back, enjoy the cookies I will make you. Please help yourself if you choose to write back please do. Your friend, Allie
Dear Santa, Hi Santa. How are you and Mrs. Claus? May I please have a new football for Christmas? I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies. Your friend, Xavier Wilson
Dear Santa Claus, How is everyone at the north pole. I hope no one is sick with COVID. I am exited to see your red hat again. Thank you for the tobogon last year. This year I would like to have dirt bike and an art kit. How are the reindeer. How is Ms. Claus. Your friends, Ethan Jones
Dear Santa, Did you have have good vacation Santa? Thank you for filling our sockings last year. How are the elfs? Can I please have one this year. Did you like our cookies and milk last year? I love when you come to our house. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I am thankful for you!!!!!!! Your friend, Eliza
Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like to have a real goat. I would also like a hacker mask. Thank you for giving me the goat plush. Tell the reindeer I said hi. Your friend, Mae Sloan
Dear Santa, I would like a new bike, a new tablet so I can play roblox with my friends, a park of work pants and work boots so I can go to work with my dad and become a mechanic like my dad and something pretty for my mom. Your friend, Jason
Mrs. Henderson’s class
Dear Santa, How are the reindeer. I have been good this year. I would like Pokemon cads because I like Pokmon a lot and a Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas. Your friend, Tysen Terrell
Dear Santa, How are the elves? For Christmas this year I would like a monster truck, a charizard and a Pokemon Merry Christmas! Your friend, Levi
Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? For Christmas this year I would like a wubble bubble, a buddy bumper, jell pens and blank paper. Merry Christmas. Your friend, Skylar
Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? For Christmas this year I would like an amazing game and a lazer tag game and a fortnite game. I’m being good okay. Have a safe trip. Merry Christmas. Your friend, Sam
Dear Santa, How are the eles? For Christmas this year I would like a dog and Pokemon, gold train and a Charizard. I have been good. Have a nice flight. Your friend, Carlos Torres
Dear Santa, How are you doing? For Christmas this year I would like a kitten and a pup and a unicorn. Your friend, Winter St. John
Dear Santa, Does Rudolf still have his red nose? I want air force 1, PS5, 2K21, a PC, a bey blade and a dog. Merry Christmas! Your friend, Caiden Snead
Dear Santa, How is everything in the North Pole? I would like a drum, a wubble bubble, a guitar that sounds like my dads, a zipline and a hoverboard. Merry Christmas! Love, Jackson Wells
Dear Santa, How are you? I hope feel jolly because I like you. Do you feel jolly when you come? Do you like to give presents? Ho Ho Ho! I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a VK Doll. I want a puppy. Merry Christmas but don’t break my door. Your friend, love, Rosie
Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year. For Christmas this year, I’d like some LOL dolls and a I would like polly pockets and a toy cat. Have a safe trip. Your friend, Abby
Dear Santa, I have a question. How are you doing? Thank you for the elf. I would like a Shopkin doll for Christmas and some slime and a squishey. How are the reindeer? I have a question. Do you get gifts for Christmas? No yes. Love, Your friend, Harper
Dear Santa, How are your reindeer? Can I have a puppy? I will leave carrots for the reindeers. Can I keep my yeti? Can I have a OMG doll. Have a safe trip. Your friend, Arielle
Dear Santa, I will give you presents for Christmas. How are you. For Christmas this yer Id like aplocalypse kit. And a cat toy and a big TV. Happy holidays. Your friend, Jase Duckworth
Dear Santa, How is everybody doing at the north pole? Are the reindeer ok? I’ve been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a minecraft Lego set and a skateboard and a bag of treats for my cat and a game for my Nintendo switch. Your friend, Lane
Dear Santa, I been good this year. I can’t wait for Christmas. Can you please get me a chew toy for my dog? And a surprise. If you have time, I will like a parrot and a LOL. Thank you. Merry Christmas! Don’t get stuck in the chimney. Be careful! Your friend, Selena
Mrs. Aylor’s class
Dear Santa,
How are things in the North Pole? Can you get me some crats for Christmas. We like the Elfs that you gave us. Merry Christmas.
Your Friend, Abby
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have one question. Wat do you like? For Christmas I want Pet make that a dog. I also want you to bring 1 thing for my stuft animals. Cumpow, George and Stout. I hope you have a great Christmas. p.s. 2 dogs
Your Friend, Emma
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? I’m doing fine. So I want for Christmas a Play Station 4 and Lego Jurassic World and automatic scooter and a hoverbard.
Your Friend, Caleb
Dear Santa Claus,
How are things doing in the North Pole? I am doing fine. Can I have a our generation school for my doll Jackey. I want headphones. I want a lego gingerbread house. I want some bins to put my toys in. I want two Harry Potter wands. I want a blue Jacket.
I hope you have a great Christmas.
Your Friend, Annie
Dear Santa,
I want to know what kind of food do the Raindeer eat? For Christmas can I have a puppy please and can I also have a phone. I’m doing good.
Your Friend, Jace
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you can come. How are the elfves doing? Do you know what I what for Christmas. I want a cat for Christmas. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Your Friend, Love Ava
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am fine. Santa I would like a new Babydoll. Would it be ok if I also got a few other things? I hope you have a good Christmas.
Your Friend, Ivy
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m fine. Can I have a bike? I hope you have a good Christmas.
Your Friend, Gannon
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I can’t wait for Christmas! Can I have an OMG doll and an LOL doll? Can I have a new bike too?
I am so excited for Christmas. Do you want milk?
Your Friend, Keeley
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been doing good with all girls in my class! I miss you. Can I have a lazer gun 2 of them? I’d like an electric scooter and a new sled and that’s it. Have a good Christmas.
Your Friend, Ryan
Dear Santa,
Santa, I’ve been good at home. I was wodeing if I could get a hoverbord and roller skates. I’d also like a slinkey. I’m doing good in school. I was wodering if I could get a stuffed animal for Christmas?
Your Friend, Jaleah
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I earned a paw some job in school! I’m doing well. I want a flute, a hoveeboard, a drum, and a guitar. What milk do you like chocolate or strawberry?
Your Friend, Arrie
Dear Santa,
How are your elves doing in the North Pole Today? Santa I want a LoL doll for Christmas. Santa I am doing well in School. I love you Santa.
Your Friend, Kimberly
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the elves doing? I’m doing good. Since I’m doing good in class I would like a hoverboard please. I would also like a lol case. Can I also like big stuft animal. Do you want milk?
Your Friend, Bella
Mrs. Shurina’s class
Dear Santa,
May I ples have a pupy? A o,m,g LoL: dolls, And a Amarikin grll doll car, a Amarikin grll doll, and I have Qeshdens How do the rander flly? How do you get all the presins to evrewuns hoses? Your Friend, Aubree
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I hope you had a good year. I had a good year. I hope your elves and reindeer are doing find. I would like a LOL remix radio, rainbow high dolls, a Barbie camper, art supplies, and American girl toys. Tell my elf Sparkles that I said hi and I miss her. What is your favorite cookie? What have you been up to? What is your gavorite color? Mine is purple and blue. Would your reindeer like a carrot and a apple? Hope you have a safe flight. Your Friend, Braelyn
Dear Santa,
Hello how are you? Christmas is almost here. I have tried to be good this year. I would like it if you could bring me some beyblades or WWE action figures. I hope you like the cookies we leave out for you. Your Friend, Jesse
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m doing great! Santa what is your favorite color? My favorite color is blue. Are you ready for Christmas? What cookies do you like? This year I’ve been very helpful to my family, friends and teacher. This year I would like a lol dollhouse, Rainbow high dolls and na, m,m surprise. Thank you! Your Friend, Kylah
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I like my elf very much. What is your favorite color? My favorite color is blue. I have been a good girl Can I have a Barbie? Your Friend, Lola
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hop you are not sick from the Covid-19. I want presents because I work so hard I help my sister with her school work. I am getting good grades. Your Friend, Logan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m doing great! What is your favorite color. Are you ready for Christmas I would love a electric scooter. I have been very good. I help my mom. I love you Santa. Your Friend, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good kid this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom clean the house and been good at school. If you’re not too busy here is my wish list. I would love a iPhone 12 and Yeezy shoes. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Your Friend, Xander
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Karson. I’m writing this letter to ask for a new book bag. Your Friend, Sincere Karson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl how are the elfs? I know their working hard. How is Wenter? Make sureyou tell her that I sad hi and I hope you’re ok.
I hope you’re doing ok. Santa make sure that you tell all the elves that I sad hi. This is what I want from my Christmas list I want a Barbie camper, a Barbie cruise ship a mini mart a gymnastic Barbe set, slim smash, Barbie Towel set, hatchimals, hatchi babies, Barbie Drem house swim. Your Friend, Zora
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are you elves and Mrs. Claus? I am doing fine. I have been a good girl, student plus doing my chores around the house. I am hoping my Christmas wish comes true. I would like LoL Dolls and a Toy Truck for my brother. Thank you for reading my letter, Merry Christmas. Sincerely, Your Friend, Arionna
