A.G. Richardson Elementary letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hop you are not sick from the Covid-19. I want presents because I work so hard I help my sister with her school work. I am getting good grades. Your Friend, Logan

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I’m doing great! What is your favorite color. Are you ready for Christmas I would love a electric scooter. I have been very good. I help my mom. I love you Santa. Your Friend, Peyton

Dear Santa,

I have been a good kid this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom clean the house and been good at school. If you’re not too busy here is my wish list. I would love a iPhone 12 and Yeezy shoes. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Your Friend, Xander

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Karson. I’m writing this letter to ask for a new book bag. Your Friend, Sincere Karson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl how are the elfs? I know their working hard. How is Wenter? Make sureyou tell her that I sad hi and I hope you’re ok.