A.G. Richardson Elementary letters to Santa Mrs. Aylor’s class
Dear Santa,
Do you like Christman? How do your elves make toys? How do you have magic? Tank you for the presents. I want Roll Bucks and pokemon box. Have a Merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Carson
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a dirtbike. I wish I could see your reindeers. I hope you are having a great day.
I Love You
Abigail Willams
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers? How are you today? I have been good I would like a PS5 for Christmas
Kaisen Snead
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you Santa Claus? How is Mrs Claus? How is the reindeers? How is the elfs? I wish I coulb visit you. Do you like the snow? Is it vere cold? May I please hav a toy pig?
Haedyn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing us presents last year. How are you and the elves doing? This year I’d like more nerf guns Please.
Jason
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great time at the nothPole and are having great year. I was hoping you could bring me Pokemon cards new boots and a laptop for Crismas. See you soon.
Sarah
Dear Santa,
I hope you ARe having A Good time iN the NoRth Pole. How aRe you And the elVes doiNG? I hope you ARe doiNG ok So how is MRS. Claus? Ok i would like fidGets iN A bAG an LOL doll Named Little Bomboms ANd Last but Not Least coloRed PeNcils Ad maRKeRs.
Yvette
Dear Santa Clause,
How are you and the elves doing and how is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? Thank you for our Joy! Santa I was wondering if I could get pends and some more art stuff?
Braxley
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you are having a good time in the North Pole. How is Mrs. Claus doing? This Christmas I’d like a new bike, a Puppy, legos, Pop its and lots of candy.
Aimee
Dear Santa,
How are your doing in the North pole? We hope you are happy a lot and feeling okay. How is the reindeer? I was hoping for a pet bird for Christmas and a rabbit.
Cora
Dear Santa,
I hope Mrs Claus is OK. I was hoping you could bring a NBA 2K game. Could you bring me all the games from Walmart? Thank you for bringing us presents last year.
Zaiden
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clolus doing? How are you and the Elves doing? May I have a robotsuit? May I have an Xbox? Teen Titans go set with a hive in it.
Ho!Ho!Ho!
Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
I hope you and the elfs are doing. What is Mrs. claus doing I was wondering if I could get a Fortnite character because I love Fortnite so much. Could I also get xbox 360?
Anthony
Dear Santa Claus,
Are you okay? Are the elves okay I would like to have a new scooter this year. I got one two years a go now it is to small I think. they are the best is it cold up there? DiD you know Christmas is my favorite part of winter.
Madison
Dear Santa,
I want to know what’s going on up there? I was hoping that I know how much stuff I can get? I thought that I can only get two or three. But at Christmas I’ll leave some cookies for you and milk and also some carrots for your reindeer. I was wondering is I could get American Girl doll, that is a boy. a Popit and make up machine.
Addison
Mrs. Henderson’s class
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you are feeling good and Mrs Claus is too. How are you and the elves doing? Thank you for bringing us presents every year! and Thank you for all your kindness.
I was wondering if I could get 1000 robux new shoes 20 dollars and a new coat.
William
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good time at the North pole. I was hoping you’d bring toys just like last year. I wood like slime, a Baby yoda, legos, fort night Legos. I’d also like Batman toys for Cristmas Please.
Jacob
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs Claus doing? Thank you for bringing us present last year. For this Christmas I would like a popit, a toy horses, and a scruff a love and a lot of legos.
Savannah
Dear Santa Claus,
Are you good? I hope you are. Is Mrs. Claus busy getting ready. Ashes are the elves okay? This year for Christmas I’d like a new xbox series x a video game and a youtube gamer setup.
Dylan
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves doing? Thak you for bringing us presents last year. How is mrs. Claus doing this year for Christmiamas i’d like Slime.a hover board. and a Computeter.
Laney
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good time In the North Pole How are you and the elves doing I’d like to have toys figits and I almost for about a ipad and an xbox.
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? Thank you for giving me that I wanted evey your.This your I wanta new SKateboard.you are a Supernice Santa.
Luve Karson Bayne
Dear SanTa,
Wat are you doing? To day Santa I wana million dollars because I am really good. I want a Lambo car also.
Shep NeWton
Dear Santa,
I hope you Injoy the cokeeys. And I hope that the reindeers Injoy the Karits.And pleas aet the Cokeeys. And drink the milk. Can you please get my mom Slippers? Please get my broter a ps5? Can I please have a figit pack?
Arianna
Dear Santa,
How are you and how are the reindeer? Are you having a good day/night? Also can I have a art kit please? Also could I have a new shose? May my sister have a croshaing kit please? May my mother and father have new close? Merry christmas.
Maya
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a nice vacation. But its time to get back to werk. Can I Please have a toy car? And may I have a hat? And may I have a fake sword? Thank you have a good Chistmas.
Josue
Dear Santa,
I would like a horse please. please a real horse. Because I love horses. Also an art room. How are you doing? I love you. And for my renovation to be over. Because my Parents are getting Stressed out.
Charlie
Charlie Clark, 8
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a puppy for Christmas but do you like my cookies? and do you like Christmas?
Zamya Williams
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs Claus doing I hope you are okay too For christmas this year I would like a pet car I love cats I cnt wait until christmas
Ava Fowler
Dear Santa,
Santa Can I hav a squishamallow. can I have 3 or 4 please? and can I have makeup I really want some pleas. can I have fidgets? They’re my favorite. Thank you for the presents last year. was I naughty or nice? Is Mrs is Claus doing good?
Cela
Dear Santa,
IH Santa I really like the presents. I hope you like the cookies that I Gave you. I want a puppy for Christmas and please can I have a stuff animal wolf and that is it.
Hannah
Dear Santay,
I have heard elves are goine to be naught this year. Do you want cookies or cookie dough can your elves make me some Jurassic paik toys?
Christopher Purcell
Dear Santa,
For chistmas this year I would like a toy car and a dress and a Dog please please I never Had a real dog How are you doing? How is mrs claus doing? do you like christmas?
Riley
Mrs. Shurina’s class
Dear Santa,
This Year I have been Good. This year I have been helping my mom with my baby brither and I help my mom dukeat the tree.and my dad Kare boksis. I wut a hover board pleas and an art kavi and fidgets and books. So dot get it for me my parin mit get the book for me Bye Santa!
Love
Harper
Dear Santa,
This year I’ve been a good listener for chistmas I want Jordans. I also want a ps5 and a real battery powered car. I will leave cookies, carrots, and mile for you and your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
Kohen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. How are you? for Christmas this year can I please have one armyman I hope you have a merry christmas.
Thomas
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very gooD. I have helped my parents with dusting and washig dishes. I would like Yoshi for christmas. Are you real or are you just my parents giving me presents. Also I would like a Hess planetoy.
Henrietta
Dear Santa,
I’m sorry if you think I wus Bad But I wus good this year. I helped my mom with my cat. I take my dogs for a walk I would like a tablet and the newest Barbie house. You can add anything else you would like. I Can’t wate to see you!
Allison Stanton
Dear Santa,
This Year I think I’ve been a good boy. At least I hope SO. For christmas I want my family to be happy. I also want pokemon shining pearl and a science lab. I hope all the kids a re left with joy!
James Harrison
Dear Santa,
This Year I have been very good. For Christmas I want a computer and keyboard. I also want a fortnite gift card How are you and The reindeer doing Merry Christmas!
Colton
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I want a toy horse stable and some Breyer Horses! I also want a yellow convertible and some fidgts. can you pleas bring my mom a cocker spaniel? my favorite reindeer is Dasher. How many elves do you have? can you ask my elf star to do more games this year? Have a great Christmas! Hopefully I’m not on the naughty list.
Valerie
Dear Santa,
This Year I have been good. For Christmas I Would Like Dak Prescotts Jersy new bike helmet and a pop it. Santa you are the best. How are you? Are the reindeers ready to fly?
Jaxon Nakornchai
Dear Santa,
How are The reindeers? I want a GooJitZu for Christmas. I would like this for Christma because I am a good brother.
Jacoby
Dear Santa,
Do you like cookie? Do you like Chocolate Milk? I would like Army Men because I am a good brother.
Kaden Adkins
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers? For Christmas I would like a gocart, hover board, and new LoL dolls. I am a good sister.
Arctica Paige
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I’ve been working hard at home and at school. I would like a motor bike this Christmas. Your my very best friend.
Sapphire
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a dirt bike.
Ace Shope
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers? For Christmas, I would like a hover board and a walkie talkie. I would like these presents because ent. I am a good student.
Caydence Mithell
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers For christmas, I would like a plastic Army Men. I deserve this present becawse I was super good in school.
Michael Griffth
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? How is Mrs Claus doing? Tank you for presents. How do your elves make toys? For Cristmas this year I would like a suitcase and a hatchanmal and a Binder
Jackie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a toy horse for Christmas oh how do you not get sick and would you like a nuggest soo who are your friends? how do your elves fly how do you’re your elves get here? and I would like a microphone
Avery
Colby Robson
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy and How is Mrs. Claus Thank you for the press How do your reindeer fly?
Marla
Dear Santa,
Do you like cookies how meney elfs you have And do your raindeer fly do you have Magic I like cristmas I like your raindeer I wood Like for Christmas is A LOL And A DOLL And A CAMPUter And A shOPKInS
Echo
Dear Santa,
For christmas this year I would like a race car and a remote control car that goes in grass. Did the reindeer like the food? and can I have a puppy and a hermit crab? How is Mrs cly doing Thank you for the presents. How do your elves mak toys?
Beckett
Dear Santa,
I would like splat toon 3 Have I been nughty or nice? merny Christmas
Brayden Robertson
Dear Santa,
for Christmos this year I would like a ps5 and a giftcard for my ipad. Do you like Christmos?
Ezra campa
Dear Santa,
I like you to be my best friend today. I would like to have a doll house. I hav been good today. please can I have it.
Reagan Coder
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. I want a 100000000 dollers to take my family on vacation. my home is far away. I will leave carrots and cookies for your reindeer. I want a Play station 4 and an X box. Merry Christmas to all!
Braxton Cropp
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. I would like a big Popit, more fidgets, and a magic kit How are your reindeers?
Tinsley
Dear Santa,
This Year Ivev been Good. for Christmas I would Like a star Wars Legio Ship. I also would like a four wheeler. Santa how have you been this year. Are the elfs doing alright this year. Are the elfs doig Good And are the presents ready yet? are you Going to make it Snow for Chistmas. how are the rundeeers.
James
Dear SANtA,
THiS year IVe been really good. I wOULD like some crystials for My game I also WOULD LiKe New scooter I LOVE HelPiNG My MOM FOR example. I HelPPD heR fold LAUNDRY.
DeclAN CALL
Dear Santa,
This year I was very good. I asked my mom what were reindeers names she said asher,Donner,Prancer, comet,vixen,cupid,Blitzen,and Rudolph the Red nose reindeers I would love to have all of the reindeers for Christmas. Thank you.
Aubrey Torres
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. I want a G.I. Joe 1964 air bourne camp Marine big with helmet. Do your reindeers like big carrots or small ones. hope to hear you tip tapping on the roof.
Grant Lesicka
Dear Santa,
This Year I have been Very good For Christmas I want a jumbo PoPit. I also want Pokemon cards and christmas clothes. How are your reindeer? I will leave milk and cookies for you Santa. merry Christmas!
Jonah
Dear Santa,
This Year I have been good. Chrismas is the best because it is Jesus’s birthday! I Love Santa and Rudolph! Can I have a pink hoverboard?How are you? How are your reindeer? Am I on Your nice list? I also want a horse and a lot of fidgets. Merry Christmas to all!
Harper Strain
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control T-Rex. and a spider. I also would like a pokemon set with Garchomp. What is you favorite type of cookie? I have been very good this year.
Eric
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I know I wrote you a letter already but my teacher wants me to write another. For Christmas I want a game for my PS4. I also want a PS5 and some surprises. Merry Christmas Santa!
Isaac Stewart
Dear Santa,
This year I helped my family a lot. I helped with the dishes and washing clothes. For christmas I want a hoverboard. I also want popits and trucks. I love you Santa you are the best ever!
Adam
Mrs. White’s class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy and I have done my chores and have been a good listener. Can I please have a new bike and a remote control tank?
Max Johnston
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me a pet dog and cat? Did you like my cookies Last year? I hope that you Did I hope that mrs claus is doing well.
Aurora Wells
Dear Santa,
For Crismis this year I want a bolae Sliprs. ate set. a Pet bunny. a Peacock Pilow. a barbie hous. How do your elves mack toys?
Kennedy Duckwith
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are you doing? Are you and your reindeer hungry because I’ve got a lot of cookies, milk and carrots? May I have mega construx jumbo pickachu? Also may I have a remote control monster truck for Christmas? And also have I have a thanos costume for Christmas? I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Evan
Dear Santa,
how are you doing? Are you going to give my dad coal like you did last year? Will you get me a drone? And for my brother can you get him a punching bag so he doesn’t punch me. We will leave out some reindeer food. And for you cookies and milk.
Jackson
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? And my sister is setting up a trap! May I have Nerf t-twin and a Drone home game? You are the best!
Alexia
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Has Rudolph been okay? May I have a sketch book and also colored pencils? Can you get a Yeti cup for my mom? Have a lovely day/night.
Kendall
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How was your day? I hope have had a good Thanksgiveing? May I have a tent for Christmas? May I also have clothes? Merry Christmas.
Madisen
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Anything good happened at the north Pole? My Sister wants a barbie house for Christmas. My mom wants more coffee. I want a LOL house and a camera. Can you leav us a note. Skrinkle and Sparkle are very good elfs. Is Miss Clause good? Do you make good candy? Puppy and elfy are good elfs to! Is the workshop good?
Reagan
Dear Santa,
How have you and the elfs been? I hope you get as much rest as you need before you give people there presents. I love you and your elfs and also your reindeer. I hope you have a good night. Santa may I have some shopkins or a pop it?
Lavina
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? How are you doing? Can I have a drone with a camera for Christmas? Can I have new hunting clothes for Christmas? Can I have new hunting boots size three? Please and thank you.
Mason
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have a headset? May I have a mikeerphane? May my dog have trets for Christmas? May my mom have a robe?
Liam
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs? Are they working hard? I wood like the target manopaley for Christmas, Can you give my dad a cofe mug and my brother a book and my dog a box of milk bones. I hope you have a jolly Christmas.
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
How are you doing in the shop? How are the elfs? May I have football stuf got Chismas How is the reindears? Can you get me a iPhonI3 Santa? And can my sister have a iPhon 13? Can my mom have anther iPhon santa? Can my borther get a iPhon13 to?
Alex T.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been good. My parents set up lites? Can I have a Christmas a scetch pad? For my berother a persy Jackson book. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Jessica
Dear Santa,
How are you? Is the workshop going good? Is Rudolph doing good? My brother wants a new phone case for Christmas. My mom would like a new robe for Christmas. My dad will like a new hat for Christmas. My other brother would like some new t,shirts. I would like a new Barbie doll.
Ruthie
Dear Santa,
How are you and the Elf, I love christmas and I love elf on the Shef. I love presents I have been thinking of something I want but I think my parints mite not let me get it. But I konw you will. But may I have a iphone 12? Ans my mom and dad wants Fuzzy Soccs and my Bro wants a iphone 13. But that’s is something that my parints mite not let him get. But if I do not get that I will wish for hatchimals and me and my Bro are on a allowance. But merry Christmas Santa.
Nell
Dear Santa,
How are you? I Would like a pet milksnake. May I also have a figitspiner? This is my faverite holiday. May I also have a bag of warheads? How is the reindeer and the elves and Mrs. Claus doing? can my eight year old sister have a hundred poped popit? Merry Christmas.
Flynn
Dear Santa,
How have you bean ha get it? I bet you all have been good wiil you ples give me candy (no nuts or Punut butter.) My mom would like coffy and my dad would like a new capitals jersy and as for me (again) and my bro we would like Pusheen.
Collin
Dear Santa,