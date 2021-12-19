A.G. Richardson Elementary letters to Santa

Ruthie

Dear Santa,

How are you and the Elf, I love christmas and I love elf on the Shef. I love presents I have been thinking of something I want but I think my parints mite not let me get it. But I konw you will. But may I have a iphone 12? Ans my mom and dad wants Fuzzy Soccs and my Bro wants a iphone 13. But that’s is something that my parints mite not let him get. But if I do not get that I will wish for hatchimals and me and my Bro are on a allowance. But merry Christmas Santa.

Nell

Dear Santa,

How are you? I Would like a pet milksnake. May I also have a figitspiner? This is my faverite holiday. May I also have a bag of warheads? How is the reindeer and the elves and Mrs. Claus doing? can my eight year old sister have a hundred poped popit? Merry Christmas.

Flynn

Dear Santa,

How have you bean ha get it? I bet you all have been good wiil you ples give me candy (no nuts or Punut butter.) My mom would like coffy and my dad would like a new capitals jersy and as for me (again) and my bro we would like Pusheen.

Collin