'Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie' moves into Kennedy Center's Family Theater

Families will leave the theater not only with a big smile from the show’s humor and delightful music but also with a message about the value of facing and overcoming fears and the power of teamwork.

As director, Brown took on the task of translating the action from Alexander’s books to the stage, including guiding the writers in creating scene transitions.

“Working on this production at the Kennedy Center has been incredibly rewarding and a dream come true,” Brown said. “The actors are fantastic, and the design of the show is just amazing. The costumes, by Erik Teague, will be particularly fun for kids. There’s nothing like developing a new work with such talented people and kindred spirits.”

For many children, the Kennedy Center’s Family Theater productions have been a threshold to the experience of live performance.

“Theater and storytelling have been part of the human experience since the dawn of history when people would sit around the fire and share stories,” said Brown. “Every facet of a story can’t be told so the audience members become co-creators. Seeing live humans performing makes it ‘touchable’ and accessible.”