'Afro-Atlantic Histories' at National Gallery of Art

Unlike exhibits that structure the history of art in a grand narrative by narrowly focusing on the work of one artist or on a particular school of art, “Afro-Atlantic Histories” explores history through art.

Specifically, the shared history of the African diaspora is revealed over an expanse of time and geography through works, as varied as painting, works on paper, sculptures, photography, time-based media art and ephemera.

Covering 400 years from the 17th to the 21st centuries from 24 countries throughout the Americas, Africa and Europe, the exhibit—which originated in Brazil—is now on display at The National Gallery of Art through July 17.

Mounted at the entrance of “Maps and Margins” is “A Place to Call Home (Africa America Reflection)” (2020) by Hank Willis Thomas. The polished aluminum map shows Africa replacing South America in connecting to North America and provides a moment for visitors, before entering the galleries, to catch their reflection and to perhaps see themselves as part of the exhibit.

In “Enslavement and Emancipation,” the shackles of “The Captive Slave” (1827) by John Phillip Simpson are partially hidden beneath the sleeves of his red garments. His face is so modern—a contrast to the the figure of a man in Aaron Douglas’s painting “Into Bondage” (1936). Douglas’ looming work is of the moment when a group of Africans are taken to a slave ship bound for the Americas, with a man with his head looking upward into the light. In contrast, to Douglas’s use of pastels, are dark realistic images of torturous practices. “The Scourged Back,” a widely published 1863 photograph is placed by the 2009 etching “Restraint,” a powerful image of a silhouetted figure in an iron brindle, by American artist Kara Walker.

“Celebrating the Emancipation of Slaves in British Dominions, August 1832” (1834) is Samuel Ravens’ romanticized view of emancipation while Theodor Kaufmann’s “On to Liberty” (1867), is a scene of women and children fleeing through the woods which he witnessed as a Union soldier.

Another romanticized view in “Everyday Lives” is one that might be found in the Dutch galleries. “Landscape with Anteater” (c. 1660) by Dutch artist Frans Post places enslaved laborers and Indigenous peoples in an idyllic Brazilian landscape. Three hundred years later, the American artist Romare Bearden, inspired by jazz and blues, depicts a sharecropper in his monumental collage “Tomorrow I May Be Far Away” (1967).

“Rites and Rhythms” springs out with the joy of celebrations that overcome all adversities experienced in centuries of enslavement, emancipation and everyday lives. Among the paintings of dance and festivals throughout the Americas, one stands out. Jazz Age painter Archibald John Motley Jr. chronicled African American social and cultural moments in Chicago. In his “Nightlife” (1943), one is transported for a moment out of the space in the gallery to another time and place, hearing the jazz and laughter of the crowd that echo through his vibrating colors.

“Portraits” turns a spotlights on less well-known Black leaders of the 18th and 19th centuries, such as Dalton Paula’s oil on canvas “Zeferina” (2018), the leader of a slave rebellion arrested and sentenced to death. Some will see the face of the Statue of Liberty in Zanele Muholi’s “Ntozahke II, (Parktown)” (2016). Looming large, this photographic wall mural from digital file, is almost 12 by 8 feet.

Along with banners, flags and textiles, “Resistances and Activisms” presents a video by Peruvian artist Victoria Santa Cruz. “They Shouted Black at Me” (1978) is the artist’s powerful renunciation of colorism and racism inspired by her personal history. Also personal is a figurative painting by Alma Thomas, “March on Washington” (1964), which recalls her experience attending the historic demonstration.

Each of these themes could well be the subject of its own exhibit. Extending beyond the walls of the galleries, “Afro-Atlantic Histories” maps the way for discoveries in both art and history continuing beyond the exit.

Peering out of a nearby gallery is “Portrait of My Grandmother” (1922), one of Motley’s most beloved works, which could well have been included in the exhibit’s theme of “Portraits.” Emily Simms Motley, a woman born into slavery in the South in 1842, who gained freedom after the Civil War, and moved to Chicago to be with her son who worked as a Pullman Porter, now takes her place among other American women of her time. (As a side note, Motley used for this portrait was cut from a laundry basket stolen from the Wolverine train (Chicago and Detroit route).

“Conversations: Carrie Mae Weems and The Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial” is a special ongoing exhibit. Weems’ work engages Augustus Saint–Gaudens’ life-sized sculpture, “The Memorial to Robert Gould Shaw and the Massachusetts Fifty-Fourth Regiment” (1884) with her “Untitled” (1996, printed in 2020), a septych of photographs with texts superimposed, which speaks of another march in the century following, the Great Migration of Americans streaming north from the Jim Crow South.

Bringing it closer to our place, is “A Pastoral Visit” (1881) depicts an elderly minister at a table with a family of parishioners, a scene of African American life in Virginia. The work is noted for its portrayal of humanity and dignity, a rarity which artist Richard Norris Brooke criticized as “ flimsy treatment and vulgar exaggeration” in the usual 19th-century portrayal of African Americans.

Closer to our time, the NGA’s exhibit James Van Der Zee’s “Photographs: A Portrait of Harlem” (on view through May 30, 2022) is a treasure chest of historical photographs from early 19th-century Harlem.

The NGA exhibit included a work by Washington-born sculpturess Elizabeth Catlett, her “Reclining Female Nude” (1955), a bronze sculpture that is around 8 by 5 inches. The nearby National Museum of African American History and Culture has installed three 5-foot-tall sculptures created by Elizabeth Catlett. “Offering Education, Offering Life, and Rejecting Injustice” on long-term display as visitors enter the museum through Heritage Hall.

Sheila Wickouski contributes to The Free Lance-Star.