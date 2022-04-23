All aboard: Ashland celebrates its 18th annual Train Day

Like the Little Engine that Could, Ashland is a small town that celebrates its annual Train Day in a big way and has attracted as many as 10,000 people in past years, doubling its population for the day.

There’s good reason for the homage that the folks of Ashland pay to trains, given that the town’s existence is rooted in the railroad since the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Company laid the first tracks to a mill near the birthplace of statesman Henry Clay. The cottage would soon become a popular mineral springs resort and hotel and, eventually, the charming village of Ashland.

Now in its 18th year, this year’s Train Day on April 30 will be one of its most exciting, with a spectrum of activities and events that will engage all ages and levels of interest. Toddlers and children will be thrilled to hop onboard the kiddie train rides, and rail fans will be fascinated by the mechanics of the locomotives and the engineering wonder that the train is.

“It’s a joy to showcase our town’s railroad attractions and local businesses with this family-friendly event,” said Maggie Longest, executive director of the Downtown Ashland Association that is hosting the event.

Among the special features of the festival will be the display of model trains set in innovative layouts, including one that depicts Ashland, which were created by 12 clubs and organizations. One display that typically elicits excitement is a race of two model trains on parallel tracks, where kids can guess who the winner will be, considering such factors as the weight each carries.

“Cheers can be heard throughout the day from groups of kids rooting for their favorites,” said Longest.

The history and lore of the railroad will also be brought to life through presentations from the Ashland Museum, the Old Dominion Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, and the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad Historical Society, featuring vintage items, such as train equipment, lights, bells and lanterns. In addition, storytellers will engage guests with a singalong about trains and the railroad, and families can climb aboard to explore the caboose in front of the museum.

Visitors can also take on the challenge of a 16-stop scavenger hunt throughout the site. Those who go to at least four locations will receive a prize, and those who visit all 16 will be awarded a special prize. A favorite stop for visitors is the Touch-a-Truck section, with vehicles including dump trucks and tractors, antique cars, a fire truck and an ambulance, whose drivers will be on-site to answer any questions.

The festival will also feature a Kid Zone with a bounce house, obstacle course, a cornhole game area, face painting and musical performances by The Singing Conductor. The Hanover Concert Band, and a DJ playing dance music everyone can enjoy throughout the day, will entertain.

Twelve fully loaded freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains will pass through town on their scheduled routes.

“Trains have enchanted children throughout the years and delight every generation of the family, and this event often elicits grandparents’ and parents’ fond memories,” said Longest. “Many people feel that they have stepped back in time when they visit our downtown because it is such a quaint setting and, when a train comes through, that sense of nostalgia is enhanced.”

Snacks and light meals will be available from food vendors, as well as local restaurants, and those who wish to take home a gift or memento of the day will have plenty of options to choose from, including one store named “Tiny Tim’s Trains and Toys.” Free buses and trolleys will shuttle guests from four public parking areas to the festival. Through the generosity of a host of community sponsors, all Train Day activities and exhibits are free of charge.

“We are so happy to share our love of trains with so many families and we’ve created a day full of events that everyone can enjoy,” said Longest. “The festival will engage train fans of all ages and, we hope, may create new train fans as well!”