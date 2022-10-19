An unforgettable experience: Culpeper-raised drag queen returns home for "Fright Night"

A Culpeper native son is bringing his spectacular drag queen act this Saturday night to Salem Volunteer Fire Department for a 21-and-older benefit fundraiser at the station where he grew up.

Chris Nicholson, aka Chenoweth Blake, said it is a true honor to co-host “Fright Night” with Emmy Award winning news anchor and celebrity emcee Blair Miller. It is a family affair.

Miller is married to Nicholson’s cousin, who was also raised in Culpeper. His cousin was a junior member at Salem Volunteer Fire Department, a tight-knit company west of town on Sperryville Pike. Nicholson’s dad, stepfather and uncles are or have been part of the first responding crew.

“My whole family has an affiliation with Salem [fire department] my entire life,” the 2011 graduate of Culpeper County High School told the Star-Exponent.

Nicholson, 29, helped out at special events when he could at the station. Now he is the special event.

This weekend’s show is his first time producing and hosting a show in his two-year drag career. It’s also the first time Miller, not in drag, is co-hosting.

“It is amazing! We are very fortunate,” Nicholson said.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 followed by a one-hour mingle with the cast of seven drag queens.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and it promises to be one-of-a-kind.

“They come out, they lip sync, they dance and interact with the audience and they are there just to make sure everyone has an unforgettable experience,” Nicholson said.

He got his theatrical background growing up in Culpeper, where Nicholson sang in the choir and acted in the school musical every year at CCHS. He started playing piano, on his own, at the age of 4 or 5.

“Completely self-taught, learned how to read music, took it from there,” Nicholson said.

He always had keyboards at his house as a kid and was in youth choir at church, where he played piano and learned to play the organ as well.

“It’s something I picked up on my own, something that I connected with when I was young, stuck with me my whole life,” Nicholson said.

His theater background has really served him well even in adulthood, he added, noting he is active with community theater in Waynesboro, where Nicholson has lived since early 2021. He performed as a drag queen and was named Entertainer of the Year at Impulse Gay Social Club during its short run before closing last year.

Nicholson started doing drag at the end of 2020 while living in Pensacola, Florida, through a drag queen friend.

“I asked him to be in it for Halloween, went out and I thought it was really fun,” he said.

Nicholson said he doesn’t know why the Gay Social Club closed in Waynesboro, probably not helped by the pandemic, he acknowledged. He said COVID didn’t affect his ability to perform.

“All of the queens that I knew were vaccinated,” Nicholson said.

“We took extra precautions during the show having clear face shields and things like that.”

Doing drag is a hobby for him. Nicholson works full-time as a professional chef in a senior living setting.

“Cooking was always something that was a passion of everyone in my family. I picked that up, kept my head down and did the work now I’ve got the career of my dreams,” he said.

But on the weekends, the freaks come out for Fright Night.

“Chenoweth Nicole Blake” is Nicholson’s homage to Tony Award winning Broadway actress Kristen Chenoweth, best known for her role as Glinda in “Wicked.”

He got to see the beloved actress in the show in the Big Apple one Christmas.

“I go to New York every single year in December just to kind of escape and see some shows,” he said.

Nicholson described his drag queen aesthetic: “For me personally, the more glitter, rhinestones and sequins I have, the better. I like very glamorous drag, big jewelry, big hair, I am very tall so I have these big styled wigs to balance my proportion,” Nicholson said.

The Culpeper born lad is 6’4” when not in heels and hair: “When I’m in full drag, I’m over 7’ tall,” he said.

Saturday night’s show will feature six other drag queens and entertainers Nicholson has worked with over the years. The cast includes Tyrannosaurus Regina, Gayle Fox, Freida Poussay, Dixie Andrews, Zoe Vuitton and Beverly Bouvier. Each will perform two numbers before and after a 30-45 minute intermission.

Nicholson identifies as he/him.

“I tell people when I’m in drag I don’t care what you call me just don’t call me late for dinner,” he laughed.

There will be food, drinks and adult beverages for sale on site from the fire company, as part of the fundraiser for their life-saving efforts. Nicholson said the support for the drag queen show has been amazing.

“I am very happy to see that change in the community, morphing into a more accepting community and just allowing people to express themselves in whatever way they feel,” he said.

It’s a big deal for him that his first produced show will be at Salem VFD.

“It’s been a part of my life ever since I was born and I’m just so proud they approached me and asked me to do this as part of their concert series,” Nicholson said.

Does he think Culpeper is ready for Fright Night?

“I do. The overwhelming support that we received is blowing my mind and I am just so, so excited,” Nicholson said.

Admission is $10 at the door, cash only, ATM on site. No outside food or drinks allowed. Music will be provided by CNT Music Factory DJ Service (Diana Bishop Ayscue and Craig Ayscue, lighting by Double J Entertainment/ DJ Jon James and stage by Live Arts. Salem VFD is located at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd.

“We are a 501©(3) organization. Each department fundraiser helps us to purchase lifesaving equipment to put back into our community. All proceeds to benefit the Salem VFD. Help us help you! Please share!”