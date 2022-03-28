1st Fridays return April 1, with parklets, to downtown Culpeper's Davis St.

No fooling: 1st Fridays Culpeper returns this Friday, April 1 along with the town’s parklets, back on the street for spring.

Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development is excited to host season opener that will feature family-friendly performance, art, activities, movement and music along with fare and wine in the heart of the old town business district.

On Friday starting at 5 p.m., folks can head downtown with their children to check out live performances and demonstrations by Boom Fitness at the Depot, 111 S. Commerce St.

There will be gymnastics for ages 2 and up, GroovaRoo, Tiny Cheer, Meet & Greet with Princesses Elsa and Anna, salsa, Mash Mix and yoga. Participants are invited to join in.

Also starting at 5 p.m., Sandy’s Face Painting will be doing free face paintings at the Depot. She will be ready to create flowers, fairies, mermaids, butterflies, sugar skulls, monsters, dragons, super heroes and more. Beautiful henna or glitter tattoos, too.

The Museum of Culpeper History will be open late until 7 p.m. for a free ‘Secret Histories’ workshop, demonstrating how to use common household items to make invisible ink.

Find out how secret messages shaped history throughout time.

From 4-6 p.m., Old House Vineyards and Vinosity Wines will be offering a free wine tasting on the parklet at 172 E Davis St. with in-store specials. From 5-7 p.m., Wine & Design will display a canvas art gallery on the Frenchman’s Corner parklet at 129 E Davis St.

Local musician Mo Safren will perform live starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Raven’s Nest parklet, 215 E Davis St.

“1st Fridays Culpeper is a monthly cultural event highlighting local artists, performers, exhibits, and more,” said said Paige Read, Director of Tourism and Economic Development for the Town of Culpeper.

“It is our goal to bring art, performance, food, community together by partnering with our small businesses, makers and producers.”

1st Fridays’ primary purpose is to highlight organizations and spaces bringing local, regional and national art and culture to Culpeper. The community has an ever-expanding tradition of art, culture, history, dining and shopping. culpeperfirstfridays.com.