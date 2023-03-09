The Middle St. Gallery in Little Washington will show the works of member-artists Phyllis Northup and Lori Wallace-Lloyd in a new exhibit, “A Celebration of Spring,” starting today through April 16.

Their delicately colored and gently rendered watercolors and pastels foretell the arrival of spring in Rappahannock County. The artists will have a reception for the public at the gallery from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday.

The new exhibit spotlights the delights of the coming season through the eyes of Wallace-Lloyd, a local artist, with her selection of flowers, butterflies, moths, dragonflies, bees and birds.

“The pictures are inspired by nature and historical botanical illustration,” she said. “And they are exquisite in their detail and layering of gouache, watercolor and pastel.”

Northup’s watercolors capture signs of spring—leaves beginning to unfurl, wildflowers along local trails, streams and cascades released from winter’s ice.

“How many things there are in nature that occur so briefly that we marvel at them — redbuds in bloom, fireflies, the sound of peepers in the spring, migrating birds moving through,” she said. “If these things were an everyday occurrence would we pay attention? Would we appreciate them for the miracles they are?”

Both women began making art as children and now specialize in art inspired by nature.

As a former military officer stationed in Italy, Wallace-Lloyd studied under the late artist and U.S. Army soldier Virgil Elliot. She later earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Wallace-Lloyd has won numerous arts awards and lives in Castleton.

Northup has worked as both artist and art teacher. She has lived in nine National Parks, including Shenandoah, as part of her husband’s career with the U.S. National Park Service.

“I have such a collection of images in my mind and soul from living in all of these spectacular places,” she said. “Nature recharges my soul, and I hope that both my art and my teaching will help others see and be open to the beauty of the natural world that surrounds us all.”

Come to Middle Street Gallery to celebrate the season of renewal, when the natural world awakens from its long winter slumber. The gallery is located at 311 Gay St., in the lower level, with an entrance on Main St. across from Ballard’s. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Visit middlestreetgallery.org or 540/227-5066 for more information.