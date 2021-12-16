'A Christmas Story' on stage this weekend in Culpeper

Ralphie’s dreams of getting a Red Ryder BB gun come to life this weekend in Culpeper with StageWorks' production of “A Christmas Story” at Epiphany Catholic School, 1211 E. Grandview Ave.

Performances begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18 and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, with tickets at windmorefoundation.org.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local sixth grader Aiden Robeson stars as Ralphie Parker in this retelling, based on the 1983 movie, of humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s, complete with the classic scene of his father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking.

Dan Dyer plays dear old dad, Ralph Parker, in a starring role. The owner of Culpeper's Multiverse Comic Book store has not been on stage since high school, yet is killing it in rehearsals, according to posts on Windmore's Facebook site.

Tammy Barboza stars as mother in A Christmas Story. She is proudly celebrating her 15th year in community theatre and has acted in more than a dozen performances throughout Virginia and Massachusetts, as well as independent films throughout DC, Maryland and Virginia.

Check out the Windmore Foundation for the Arts on Facebook for more on the local cast of characters breathing new life in a favorite holiday tale.