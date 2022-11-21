A doggone success: Yowell Elementary kids perform '101 Dalmatians'

A cast of 101 Dalmatians Kids danced and pranced into the hearts of over 500 audience members during doggone entertaining performances Nov. 15 and 16 at Yowell Elementary School in the Town of Culpeper.

The cast and crew included over one 100 students from second through fifth grades, according to Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover. For 11 weeks, the students worked alongside Kelsey Pratt, musical director, Kathrine Korona, art director & stage crew manager, and Karen Dugger, choreographer, to bring this canine-loving Disney favorite to life.

Students met before and after school to paint sets, work on costumes, build props, learn songs, run dance routines and memorize lines galore, Hoover said.

“You could tell the hard work put in by the students, staff members, and all of the fantastic volunteers paid off when the audience was left begging and drooling for more puppy shenanigans,” she said.

Yowell Elementary hopes to continue performing musicals each year.