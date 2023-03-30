An enchanted story of an unlikely love destined to be, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” classically comes to life this weekend in Culpeper, opening at 7 p.m. Friday night on stage at Eastern View High School.

The student and teacher-led production reprises at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, but don’t be late or the coach will turn into a pumpkin.

Theater teacher Andrew Ballard led play practice last Thursday in the school auditorium, conducting dozens of young costumed thespians smartly dressed in gowns and suits for dancing in a ballroom scene.

“OK kiddos, listen, use this opportunity to really make this a rehearsal, performance level … really act with full intention here,” he encouraged.

Spinning and kicking in step to a piano forte, the cast acted out a proper ball with chitchat and niceties and a grand staircase as the main prop.

“This is the best day of your life—you’ve never been to a party this awesome before,” Ballard says, encouraging the students to engage and smile. “Enjoy yourself—this is fun!”

At the top of the stairs played out the anticipated meeting in the palace between Cinderella, the neglected, over-worked and poor, yet beautiful, step-daughter, and the prince, a dashing bachelor available for marriage to any damsel in the kingdom.

“Mom and dad and Cinderella and the prince, when you’re dancing and singing, it is fine for you to not do a full turn—do not sing upstage, the audience is here,” Ballard said, motioning toward the seats.

At the end of the show, Cinderella swirls in, wearing her blue wedding dress.

“Someone wants you, you know who. Now you’re living, there’s music in you,” sings the high school theatre teacher, in the final scenes, to a taped score.

Eastern View band director Adam Roach and his wife Rebecca, band director at Culpeper Middle School, will be playing the score in the orchestra section for the live shows. Their middle school daughter will be acting in a dance scene.

“These songs are timeless, part of the original score they wrote for the 1957 television broadcast starring Julie Andrews. It was so popular it was remade twice for television, in 1965, they added some songs, then in 1997 the version with Brandy as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as the godmother, added more songs,” Ballard said.

The version coming this weekend incorporates pieces from all three TV versions as well as the stage version.

“It’s sort of unique, this musical by Rogers & Hammerstein has so many different versions to choose from. We thought this one was a really great fit because it gave a lot of the kids some nice showcases to sing,” Ballard said.

EVHS seniors Talea Craig and Jack Flemming star as Cinderella and Prince Christopher.

Craig, a regular in school drama performances, said she’s been in all of the spring musicals during her career at Eastern View.

“I was really happy, very nervous,” she said of being cast as the title character, her first lead role.

“I grew up watching a bunch of Disney movies,” the 18-year-old student said of her familiarity with “Cinderella.”

The Disney animated version was made in 1950.

Being kind and true to yourself are some of the themes of the story, Craig said, even when others are tearing you down for it.

The tale of Cinderella originated hundreds of year ago, sometimes tied to France, Egypt, Italy or China. The story endures.

“I love the cast, they’re all really fun, we’ve grown together,” said the star of the show. “Being here together, with making “Cinderella,” I’ve made a bunch of new friends.”

Craig said all the songs are really pretty and that she love the harmonies. The senior, upon graduation, is bound for Old Dominion University where she plans to major in business and possibly minor in theater.

There’s a moment of innocent intimacy in the school play. Is the kiss real?

“Nooooo, not real,” Craig and Flemming said at the same time, laughing.

“Did it look real?” Flemming asked.

Why, of course.

“It’s Prince Christopher,” Flemming said in an interview at the back of the auditorium. “In the Disney version, I think it’s Prince Charming.”

The student actor got started in drama last year in “Newsies.”

“It’s been enjoyable,” he said of being the prince, reflecting on themes for this weekend’s show. “I think that in spite of what happens, what circumstances, as long as you are kind, only good things will come to you.”

Spoken like a royal.

After graduation, Flemming plans to study finance at Christopher Newport University.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” songs include, “The Prince Is Giving A Ball,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Stepsisters’ Lament,” “When You’re Driving Through the Moonlight,” “A Lovely Night” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”

The world has loved these songs since March 31, 1957, when Cinderella worked her magic on over 100 million television viewers on that one Sunday night, according to Concord Theatricals. According to Andrews, it was the largest television event ever. At its core, the musical remains the heartfelt tale of the girl from the cinders who connects with her prince.