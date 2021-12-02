Academy of Ballet presents beloved Christmas tale of 'The Nutcracker'

Shall we dance you a Christmas tale? This is a story of adventure and splendor, where dolls come to life and toy soldiers battle against evil mice, where snowflakes dance amidst a forest of pines and candy delights entertain a kingdom, where all is sweetness and joy.
The Fredericksburg City Ballet Company and The Academy of Ballet will bring the cherished Christmas story of “The Nutcracker” to James Monroe High School this weekend, with performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“The Nutcracker” follows the story of a young girl named Clara on Christmas Eve, whose parents are hosting a grand party.
The guests soon arrive, including Godfather Drosselmeyer, the mysterious toymaker who brings his dolls to entertain. To her delight, he gives Clara a Nutcracker doll. A jealous brother, Fritz, soon breaks the gift.
The guests leave and as midnight approaches, Drosselmeyer appears and casts a magical spell. Clara enters, looking for her Nutcracker. The midnight fairy appears and leads Clara to the Nutcracker, which has come to life. The Christmas tree lights up grandly and darkness falls. The Mouse King and his evil hordes attack the Nutcracker and his regiment of toy soldiers.
A great battle takes place and the Nutcracker is struck down. In her anger, Clara strikes the Mouse King and breaks the evil spell. The Nutcracker is saved and together he and Clara journey on a magical adventure to the kingdom of the sweets. In this magical land, the Nutcracker Prince and Clara are entertained by the court of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Advance tickets for “The Nutcracker” are available at The Academy of Ballet, 824 Caroline St., and Roberson’s Music, 1300 Jefferson Davis Highway, for $17, or $20 at the door.
For more information, call 540/371-6781 or visit aobfred.com.
Hannah Vojsa is with the Academy of Ballet in Fredericksburg.