Academy of Ballet presents beloved Christmas tale of 'The Nutcracker'

Shall we dance you a Christmas tale? This is a story of adventure and splendor, where dolls come to life and toy soldiers battle against evil mice, where snowflakes dance amidst a forest of pines and candy delights entertain a kingdom, where all is sweetness and joy.

The Fredericksburg City Ballet Company and The Academy of Ballet will bring the cherished Christmas story of “The Nutcracker” to James Monroe High School this weekend, with performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“The Nutcracker” follows the story of a young girl named Clara on Christmas Eve, whose parents are hosting a grand party.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The guests soon arrive, including Godfather Drosselmeyer, the mysterious toymaker who brings his dolls to entertain. To her delight, he gives Clara a Nutcracker doll. A jealous brother, Fritz, soon breaks the gift.

The guests leave and as midnight approaches, Drosselmeyer appears and casts a magical spell. Clara enters, looking for her Nutcracker. The midnight fairy appears and leads Clara to the Nutcracker, which has come to life. The Christmas tree lights up grandly and darkness falls. The Mouse King and his evil hordes attack the Nutcracker and his regiment of toy soldiers.