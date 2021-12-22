Aerial Silks returns performance art to Culpeper theater space

Aerial-arts student Paige Walker, a junior at Culpeper’s Eastern View High School, is at the intermediate level, entering her fourth month of classes at State Climb.

The 17-year-old learned about Aerial Silks online. Earlier, she had vowed to try an untypical sport for an extracurricular activity.

“I saw it in passing, but didn’t know what it was,” Walker said. “It’s like acrobatics suspended from a piece of fabric.”

Williams recommended classes for ages 7 and up. She said anyone can do it, including older people.

“Most definitely. I would not say it’s hard. You have to work for it. That’s anything in life, right? Got to work to where you want to be at,” the aerial-arts instructor said.

“Plenty of students have seen it on TV,” she said. “ ‘I’m going to try it, this not going to get anywhere,’ and they are able to do really well. It’s aerial arts, dancing in the air.”

Williams had taken a step back from her teaching during COVID, but her former students persuaded her to come back.