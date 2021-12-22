Aerial Silks returns performance art to Culpeper theater space

They suspend from the air, wrapped around large swaths of fabric that move like silk, twisting, extending and stretching limbs to an unwrapping, dramatic decline of spins from on high that is the highlight of the aerial-arts discipline popularized by Cirque du Soleil.
Aerial Silks at State Climb in Culpeper is embracing the acrobatics dance form with classes of young students preparing for a public showcase of their flexible skills at 1 p.m. Dec. 24.
The show will take place in the former stage area at the rear of Main Street’s old State Theatre, which operated briefly as an arts center and is now once again hosting local artistic expression.
An aerial arts instructor for nearly 15 years, Ashley Williams teaches classes at the nonprofit climbing gym on Mondays, Wednesdays and a Saturday adult class. Winter silk camps filled up fast as more youth become aware of the unique opportunity to hang from fabric attached to theater rigging.
Williams, 36, formerly worked at an aerial-arts gym in Fredericksburg until it was shuttered by COVID. She got started in the activity in 2007 after two pregnancies.
“I worked out two hours in the morning and two hours at night when I first started. I lost all the baby weight from that, mainly what I got into it for,” she said during a recent class with three young students.
Aerial arts is very good exercise, a cardio workout with stretching, Williams said.
“It gives you empowerment, makes you feel good about your body,” she said.
Her 15 year-old daughter, Abigal Donovan, is one of her students and a semi-assistant at the intermediate level. She got into the exercise at age 5, initially using hoops.
“You can do all kind of drops—believe it or not,” Donovan said.
It depends on the person, she said when asked if aerial arts is hard to do: “If you have a lot of determination, you could go pretty far.”
It’s an interesting way to exercise and a fun way to work out, the instructor’s daughter said, calling it a performance art.
“It’s two silks hanging from the air, and you can do a whole bunch of dances,” Donovan said.
Avery Guzek, of Brandy Station, was attending her fifth class during the recent session, at the beginner level. The 11-year-old homeschool student learned about Aerial Silks through a friend and decided to try it.
“I’m not flexible, and it makes me feel flexible,” Guzek said. “It’s like dancing in the air.”
Aerial-arts student Paige Walker, a junior at Culpeper’s Eastern View High School, is at the intermediate level, entering her fourth month of classes at State Climb.
The 17-year-old learned about Aerial Silks online. Earlier, she had vowed to try an untypical sport for an extracurricular activity.
“I saw it in passing, but didn’t know what it was,” Walker said. “It’s like acrobatics suspended from a piece of fabric.”
Williams recommended classes for ages 7 and up. She said anyone can do it, including older people.
“Most definitely. I would not say it’s hard. You have to work for it. That’s anything in life, right? Got to work to where you want to be at,” the aerial-arts instructor said.
“Plenty of students have seen it on TV,” she said. “ ‘I’m going to try it, this not going to get anywhere,’ and they are able to do really well. It’s aerial arts, dancing in the air.”
Williams had taken a step back from her teaching during COVID, but her former students persuaded her to come back.
It was a former student, climbing at State Climb, who approached the nonprofit gym’s owner, Dos Allen, about bringing Silk to the gym’s stage in early 2021.
Allen didn’t know anyone who taught aerial arts, so the student told him about Williams and a partnership formed. Several students she used to teach in Fredericksburg have returned, as well as new students from Culpeper.
The Christmas Eve showcase will feature a 30- to 40-minute presentation of aerial routines created by Aerial Silks students.
“We’re still performing on the stage,” Williams said.
Ten students and the teacher performed the day before Thanksgiving in an initial showcase.
Allen, part owner of the State Theatre building, said the idea of turning State Climb into a nonprofit gym earlier this year was part of the plan to attract more sectors of the community to the historic 1930s space.
He hopes to provide serve the local community by providing a space for physical outlets and social engagement. His rock-climbing crew is small but dedicated, Allen said.
Adding Aerial Silks has drawn a whole different crowd, he said.
“They’ve become part of the same community, which is cool,” Allen said.
Students need to show a certain level of proficiency to use the tall-ropes section. Otherwise anyone who has passed the silks certification can come to the gym and pull down a fabric to practice whenever the gym is open, Allen said. Admission is pay what you can or in exchange for work at the gym.
“There’s a little bit of crossover—people go over, try it out when Ashley’s there,” he said. “It’s a lot harder than they thought it would be!”
