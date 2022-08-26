An inspiration: art lovers show up for mural dedication in Culpeper

A few dozen public art admirers showed up last Friday to cut the ceremonial ribbon on a vertically situated mural stretching up the back of a four-story vintage building in downtown Culpeper.

Fairfax fiber artist Marisela Rumberg created the Zentangle-inspired work, "She Rises Above," over 11 days this summer, as previously featured in the Star-Exponent.

The eye-catching work of patterns, bubbles, swirls, flowers and feathers covers the rear side of the circa 1949 Medical Arts Building on West Locust Street. It's a calming presence.

The mural drew a crowd of family, friends and art appreciators for the Aug. 19 unveiling with Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.

"She had this entire thing planned out beforehand and did it free-hand," said Rumberg's 15-year-old son, Nicholas. "It's really beautiful."

He noted his mother recently completed a Zentangle-style LOVE sign in another locality.

"But she's never done anything of this size before," Nicholas said, marveling that his mother used an electric lift for the project, reaching to the highest reaches of the building. "It's amazing," he said.

The artist beamed and laughed at all the attention, showing appreciation to everyone who helped her along the way, including building maintenance worker George Groves.

Rumberg collaborated with building owner Mary Grogan, and her partner, Randolph Winn on the project. Besides creating beauty, the artist had a purpose for the sometimes hard-to-reach project.

"I wanted to empower women to do it," Rumberg said. "Don't be scared of doing things only men usually do."

Including getting up on a lift to do art.

A UK writer for a magazine about electric lifts, in fact, has contacted Rumberg about doing an article on "She Rises Above."

"She was so excited to see me wearing a harness!" the artist said.

Her husband, Mike Rumberg, admitted he was worried about the lift. He got over it.

"I'm very, very proud of her. She's never done anything like that before. It's fabulous," he said of the mural at the ribbon cutting.

Building tenant Megan Smith agreed, having watched over the weeks as the black and white and teal designs emerged. Marisela was always so happy to interact as she worked, Smith said, even in the heat.

"She stood in that cherry picker thing day after day," Smith said.

An umbrella to shield from the sun was added early on in the process.

"I love it," said Smith, an interior designer. "I'm an artist as well."

The Zentangle design has something to say. A collection of patterns typically created on small pieces of paper, the art form is structured drawing of “tangles,” combinations of dots, lines and simple curves.

"I've been doing Zentangle since I was a little girl and didn't know what it was called," Smith added.

It's an inspiration, said Rumberg's husband.

"This is the time to continue to inspire women and people to reach their dreams," he said.