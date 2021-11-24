'An upbeat joy': Artist exhibits in old Criglersville general store turned gallery

“The idea is to create a place where the community wants to gather for art and music,” Balfour said.

She is a painter and sculptor that teaches art in Charlottesville. Balfour has a woodworking shop upstairs in the old general store where she makes her sculptures and a spring exhibit scheduled for a D.C. gallery.

She and Howe are installing an apartment upstairs for when they retire. He is a materials-science professor at the University of Virginia and a leader in the field, focused on the study of electrons. Howe plays drums on the side, something he took up as a youngster.

“People walk into our gallery, and it’s not what they expect,” Balfour said. “I am OK with that. We are staying true to our vision and respecting the history of the store. She is a hidden treasure here in Madison County.”

Howe grew up in Kentucky and moved to California as a young man to try and make it as a musician. He found science instead, got an engineering degree and gave up music for 25 years.

Now, at the drums again, Howe is excited about the next chapter at the former McAllister’s General Store. He’s in charge of recruiting the jazz acts they have hosted. He, too, respects the history of the building.