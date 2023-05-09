Named among The Culture Candy’s “Top 40 Artists to Watch in 2023,” Michelle Buser got her start as a painter in her hometown of Culpeper.

The 2008 graduate of Culpeper County High School moved to Brooklyn, New York in July 2020 at the height of the pandemic to pursue her dream of living as an artist while working as a graphic designer. Opportunities to create have been plentiful in the Big Apple.

“I’ve always been artistic and creative — when I was really little, drawing was my main thing, fashion designing, drawing girls in different clothes,” Buser said in a recent phone interview. “That developed into sewing and my mom got me a sewing machine.”

A middle child of three, she thought about getting into the fashion industry as a career after high school, but opted for the more practical field of graphic design. Buser got her degree from George Mason University in Fairfax, worked in Arlington in the profession and then spent a year at a Florida beach town, again working as a graphic designer.

When she moved back to the area, Buser started thinking about fine art and started drawing again, mostly in charcoal. In 2019, she held her first solo show in downtown Culpeper, “Reclamation,” featuring large scale figurative drawings. It was a success and lit a fire in her.

“I had this amazing feeling that I wanted to chase — this is what I want to do,” Buser said of living as an artist. “After the show, I got curious about painting and color.”

She taught herself how to paint with acrylics, focusing on female portraitures, vivid colors and diversity. Painting became her chosen medium.

“I love faces, the look in the eye, anything that captivates me emotionally,” Buser said. “I want to find that power look in glances, in different people.”

A close friend moved to New York and the artist, then living in northern Virginia, found herself visiting a lot in the city that never sleeps.

“One day we went to Brooklyn and I just fell in love with the people and the creativity. I need to go — I need to move here,” she said, recalling her thoughts.

The wheels were in motion when the pandemic hit, but Buser was undeterred.

“I decided to go ahead — rent was a little bit cheaper,” she said. “It’s been amazing.”

Buser jumped into the art community and found myriad opportunities to collaborate and show her work, mostly outdoors in those early pandemic months. Since moving to Brooklyn, she’s shown her work through the Queens Pop Up Markets, Fable-Jones Studios, Blue Gallery Art, Scott Bleu Studios, The East Village Art Collective and Brooklyn Art Cave, among others. She created a giant, eye-catching mural on a surface on the rooftop of her building.

“It’s my happy space to get away from the hustle-bustle, a great view — you can see the city skyline,” Buser said.

The landlord gave her permission to paint the mural, her first.

“I wanted a space where I could try things out, zone out and get creative with me, and it turned out really cool,” Buser said.

In February, she had a solo show in the TMJArtCollective in Soho. She’s also been an artist in residence with The Culture Candy, a New York City-based arts organization that named Buser among its Top 40 to watch this year.

She’s “The Connected Artist,” according to theculturecandy.com.

“Since her move, she has showcased throughout the underground NYC art scene making her a well-known and widely acknowledged talent in the creative community. Her work is meaningful and draws you to wonder about the life of the subject and how we are all connected,” according to the website.

Nearly three years after making New York City home, the local girl is living as an artist, like she dreamed.

“I am going into this year focusing on my work itself and making sure it’s where I want it to be,” Buser said of pursuing larger platforms.

She’ll be participating in a group show in June at Chelsea Market with a closing event at Artechouse. Buser is also up for an artist’s residency this fall and winter in Brooklyn at Carroll Hall, ending in a solo show.

Buser enjoys photographing herself with her art.

“I know a big part of it is social media and so I have my artist’s page on Instagram,” she said. “A lot of people want to know the artist … they want to feel that connection.”

Buser said she gravitates toward painting women for the purpose of female empowerment.

“Certain powerful looks in people, a look in the eyes and always some kind of strength, a feeling,” she said of what inspires her, often using photographs.

Buser attributed her work ethic to growing up in Culpeper.

“It’s grounding for me, remembering where I am from, how I was raised.” A lot of people dream of making it New York, Buser added.

“For me, it’s important not to change who I am to fit in here. (Being from Culpeper) grounds me and makes me feel proud of how far I’ve come and where I’ve come from.”

New York offers every opportunity for those serious about their passion, Buser said. “I could not think of a better place to be. Everything is here, all the open doors.”

She said she’ll probably leave Brooklyn one day, but it will break her heart. “Because the New York minute thing is so true — you can walk outside and something you never imagined will happen or you can meet somebody that changes things. This is the place for that. For me, it is so exciting. New York is the best place to discover how far you can go.”

See her work on Instagram @michellextheartist and at michellebuser.com.