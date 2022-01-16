Artists and friends exhibit at Middle Street Gallery

The Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Virginia is putting on its annual Members & Friends exhibit Friday Jan. 14 to Feb. 20.

Members of the Rappahannock County arts cooperative will show their works alongside those of invited guest artists, featuring a rich variety of colors, textures, subjects, and media from some two dozen contributors.

Trees and leaves make star appearances this year, as befits the rural area. Member Jo Levine and guest artist Matthew Black each offer stark images of single leaves against black backgrounds.

Photographer Ray Boc offers a complex color image of hydrangea leaves in dazzling colors, while guest Chris Stephens shows an oil painting with a large tree, in heavy colorful brushstrokes, dominating buildings below it.

Photographer Dena Andre, guest of photographer Susan Raines, shows “Pines of Rome” towering over the ancient city. Gary Anthes offers a photograph of late-autumn cottonwood trees growing along the Virgin River in Utah.

His friend, Rosabel Goodman-Everard, comments on climate warming with her painting, “Green is the First to Go,” with trees entirely in shades of orange and red.

Cathy Suitor’s vertical format painting features sycamores rising above a sidewalk cafe in Charlottesville.

Susan Stine, guest of Phyllis Magrab, offers a view of a farm field anchored by two stark, bare trees. And, continuing the agricultural theme, member Anita Amrhein’s painting, “Sustainable Farming,” contains mysterious, brilliantly colored images of animals.

Of special local interest, member artist Thomas Spande is showing his “House on Main St,” Sperryville, while guest artist Ann Baumgardner offers her oil and cold wax view of “The Sperryville Schoolhouse Repurposed.”

Guest artist Lori Wallace-Lloyd says of her mixed media view of a chipmunk, “The spectacular beauty and nature of Rappahannock County inspires [me] to draw and paint wildlife and botanicals in a variety of media.”

The offering from Jim Serbent, a digital artist and print maker, was inspired by Tibetan Buddhism.

“It’s a meditative work about transcendence, composed of original, multi-layered, high-energy fractal renderings superimposed over still-framed video backgrounds, some fused with aerial photography and other natural sources.”

Meanwhile, his wife and guest, Barbara Serbent, calls her painting of a Norse goddess “an attempt to penetrate the masks of a few spectacular gods to create visual metaphors for the invisible through abstraction....Color, shape, texture, and line are my tools to compose...themes of love, war, justice, trouble, kindness, and more.”

Member Fae Penland teams up with her daughter, Erica Fae, with a collage and a photograph, respectively, while Phyllis Northup offers a watercolor of cliffs and desert plants in Arches National Park, Utah.

Guest artist Gayle Ford says this of her poignant painting of a Bangladeshi woman, “Her expression is that of a woman who has had a hard life but has a healthy and well rounded outlook on life. She captured my heart and I wanted to remember her always.”

Middle Street Gallery is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 540/675-1313.