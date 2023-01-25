Be mine: 'Shakespeare in Love' coming to Woodberry Forest stage

Young local thespians will show their adoration for England’s most famous Elizabethan playwright, poet and actor in a love-laced performance coming to the stage for February.

The Woodberry Forest School drama department, just in time for Valentine’s Day, is presenting “Shakespeare in Love” on Feb. 16-18 in the Bowman Gray Auditorium in Walker Fine Arts Center on campus. Admission is free.

The play will start at 8 p.m. for the three-night run and is based on the 1998 Oscar winning movie about Shakespeare as a star-crossed lover seeking amorous inspiration.

“It is a beautiful and bawdy love story about Shakespeare and his muse, Viola de Lesseps, who wants to be an actor on the stage,” said Barbara L. Wimble, Drama and Speech Coordinator at the boys’ boarding school along U.S. 15 in Madison County.

Unlike in the Elizabethan era, the Woodberry play will feature female actors.

“We have several Culpeper girls in ‘Shakespeare in Love’—Abby, Jenna, and Mari Jenkins,” said Wimble. “Abby and Jenna have been in our shows for several years and the younger sister, Mari, is acting in her first with us.”

Lillyana Freitas, of Culpeper, has returned to play Queen Elizabeth I.

Ava Conway, an Eastern View High School junior, will perform in her first show at Woodberry, as Kate and as a lady of the court. The Culpeper actress has performed in more than a dozen roles at EVHS including Katherine in “Newsies” and young Rudolph in “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Orange County native Hugh Wiley, a senior at Woodberry, will play the lead male role, as Shakespeare, in his first-ever play.

Katya Thalwitz, a junior from Barboursville, will portray Viola, the playwright’s love interest, in the stage depiction of the film starring Joseph Fiennes and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Woodberry Forest adults complete the cast, including Wimble as the nurse in “Shakespeare in Love.”

First-time director Laura Aylor, of Locust Grove, has been in a number of shows at the school and recently returned to the stage after college.

Assistant director Brent Cirves, Drama and Speech Department chair, is a master fencer and the fencing choreographer. He will also play Mr. Webster, one of Shakespeare’s actors.

“Shakespeare in Love” is just in time for Valentine’s Day! A wonderfully romantic and humorous look at what Shakespeare’s muse might have been for “Romeo & Juliet,” Wimble said.

In her director’s notes in the playbill, Aylor stated what she loved most about the play was how they wrote the title character. “It reminds us that he was human, not just for the elite or in the classroom,” she stated. “I hope this production of “Shakespeare in Love” sets your soul ablaze. This play does a beautiful job of humanizing these giants of history.”

Aylor continued, “They were people who lived, sang, and danced. They fought bravely and loved fiercely. This tale, while a work of fiction, indulges the fantasy of William Shakespeare as one-half of the star-crossed lovers fated to meet. I am of the belief this play is a love letter to the theater and to William Shakespeare through and through.”

As a warm-up, the advanced acting and directing class will present the “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare” in the Black Box Theater Feb. 2-4 at Woodberry. Admission is free. Audience members can expect a zany, comedic summary of his plays at the show.

Cirves is directing “Complete Works” with Aylor as assistant director.