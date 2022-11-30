Blue Ridge Art League members come together to display new works

Creative expression shifted recently in the main meeting room at Culpeper Library with the hanging of new paintings by the Blue Ridge Art League.

More than a dozen local artists assembled on Nov. 15 for the quarterly updating of their work in the public space visited by many on a daily basis for various programs, including story time. It’s a high-profile setting yet the artists are relaxed and accepting, helping each other dig deep for inspiration.

Originally the Culpeper Art Club, a program of Windmore Foundation for the Arts, the league was started by the late Julia Farrar (1922-2016), a locally famous artist and ardent supporter of the arts in the area.

Member Martha Harris recalled the league has been around 26 years. A resident of The Culpeper retirement village, the artist still has her farm in Orange County, an apt setting for her artistic endeavors.

“I love the land, the mountains, the streams—how light and shadow interplay,” Harris said at the gathering earlier this month.

She showed a new piece in acrylic, “A Good Day Dawning,” set on the farm.

Joining the Art League has broadened her horizons, Harris said.

“I didn’t do pen and ink or pencil before this group,” she said, noting league members are very encouraging and sharing.

It was a sentiment shared among females in the league that meets weekly at 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays on the third floor of the building behind St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. New members are welcome, including fine painters, illustrators, wood workers and fiber artists, and there is never any judgement.

“With so many more people working from home maybe more artists would like to join us,” said member Regina Yurkonis.

Mostly a fiber artist, she got involved with the art league three years ago and is now experimenting with acrylics, ink and color pencils. Yurkonis said she joined the group to get out of the house.

“I was wanting to do something new,” she said.

It’s not a snooty art group, Yurkonis said.

“It’s a group of nice people helping each other make better art,” she said.

Betty Schewermann of Lake of the Woods said it’s the best thing that ever happened to her.

“The women are incredibly helpful and a pleasure to be with,” she said, hanging a pair of color pencil drawings of calla lilies. “I love flowers and I love these frames.”

Six-year league member Pat Tucker, of Warrenton, displayed a multimedia piece, “Takeout,” made of a page from an old book of Chinese writing, a restaurant menu and the fortune from a cookie.

She also unveiled, “Rose Madder Day,” an abstract piece in acrylics. The artist noted she is all about line and color. As for the league, the camaraderie is what she mentioned first.

“There’s no competition,” Tucker said. “Everyone’s willing to nurture.”

Lisa Mountjoy, of Orange County, joined the league about a year ago at the urging of a friend. She displayed “Young Fox,” a cute thing, in watercolor.

Getting together to share their work and ideas with fellow artists is wonderful, Mountjoy said.

“These women inspire me,” she said during the gathering at the library. “The talent in this group, teach, have ideas—the best thing ever.”

Six-year art league member Takoko Hill displayed “Doves in the Woods,” a drawing in color pencil and pen and ink. The work was based on a photo she took in her backyard of doves assembling.

“Wow, I never saw that many together in the woods at one time,” Hill said. “I enjoy every line,” she added of the detailed piece, counting the birds.

Being part of Blue Ridge Art League is freeing, Hill said.

“There’s no motive. Everybody’s interest in art brings you together,” she said.