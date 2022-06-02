Botanical beauties in 'Voyage' art exhibit at Possum's Store

A nature-infused art exhibit is now a-bloom at historic Possum’s Store in Madison County.

Charlottesville visual artist John Grant presents “Voyage,” named after one of the displayed pieces with a composition that suggests a sailing vessel.

The new exhibit features a dozen botanical works, all for sale, including standout, “Glow,” made in 2020 from items found outside.

For the piece, Grant artfully combined a combination of fresh flowers and seeds from his garden along with elements he had pressed in books for future use.

“The fresh flowers have a brighter palette whereas the pressed flowers have a more subdued and less familiar palette,” he said in an email. “I think it’s the combination of composition and color that make the work unique.”

Grant used a scanner instead of a camera to record the work, providing extreme resolution and an unusual sense of depth, he said.

“To top it off, printing the piece using dye-sublimation on metal adds even more dimensionality, and gives an almost three dimensional look,” Grant said.

“Botanical elements and the addition of small ‘surprise’ elements—in this case Maple seeds (aka helicopters)—give the viewer a complex array of color and composition to explore.”

All of the botanical elements the artist uses for his creations are grown in his yard. This allows him to watch and wait for optimal shapes and colors. Sometimes, he dries and presses flowers for longevity and unique color combinations.

Raw material for the pieces only last a few days, although sometimes the artist reuses various dried elements. The end product is a print which can be made on various substrates, Grant said.

“I love to watch the evolution of plants from seed to flower to decay—I find beauty in all the stages,” he said.

There was a good turnout for the opening of ‘Voyage’ last Saturday in the circa-1890 former McAllister’s General Store, along the Old Blue Ridge Turnpike in Criglersville.

“I love the old store and the feeling of nostalgia that it gives. The owner, Renee Balfour, a wonderful artist herself, does a great job of curating,” Grant said.

The artist said working during the pandemic was difficult.

“Mostly because my work is a way of communicating, and the channels for exposure were more limited,” Grant said.

His show will be on display at Possum’s Store, 914 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike in Criglersville, through July 3. The gallery is open Fridays through Sundays.

“The store is doing well and we have some very exciting exhibits scheduled for the upcoming year,” said Balfour. Grant’s work makes for a stunning exhibit, she added.

Grant has awards from Kew Gardens, England and hangs in the hallowed halls of the U.S. National Institute of Health and U.S. Federal Reserve Board. Johngrantstudios.com and possumsstoreva.com

