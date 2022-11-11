 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS thespians win 1st place in sub-regionals with "The Other Room" performance

Culpeper County High School Blue Devils Theatre thespians took first place Nov. 5, at the Virginia High School League Sub-Regional Championship with their performance of “The Other Room," by Ariadne Blayde.

Culpeper County Public Schools offered big congratulations to the overall Best Actress winner, CCHS senior, Grace Walbroehl, and to the overall Best Actor winner, CCHS senior, Christian Soderholm. The one-act play tells the story of a brilliant teenage astronomer who also happens to have autism.

The cast and crew will advance to the Regional Festival Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Culpeper County High School. Their performance will take place at 12:25p.m. and is open to the public.

