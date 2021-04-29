Check Please: EVHS thespians take top honors for Zoom production

The Eastern View High School theatre program will present a stay-at-home edition Friday and Saturday of its award-winning, one-act, virtual performance of Jonathan Rand’s, “Check Please.”
The local cast of high schoolers took first place in the Virginia High School League 4B Battlefield Regional festival earlier this month for its acting out—entirely on Zoom—of the comedic tale of virtual dates that go from bad to worse.
EVHS senior Elliott Davis, in addition, was named a Best Performer for his role as “Guy” alongside fellow senior Brianna Tyson as the “Girl.” The local troupe takes the virtual act to Super Regionals this week.
A sign of the times, Rand adapted an earlier version of his play to be specifically performed on a video conferencing platform. EVHS adopted the model in deciding to perform the one act play virtually this year so as to include students attending school in-person and virtually, according to a news release from EVHS theatre arts teacher Andrew Ballard, director of the student performance of “Check Please.”
The cast of guys and girls playing the dates looking to make a quick exit, along with a few family members who make a surprise appearance, are: Ryleigh Flemming, Angelo Deleon, Lauren Kube, Timothy Edwards, Allora Carroll, Jonathan Feeney, Ava Conway, Calvin Lenon, Tori Jenkins, Sam Bynum, Bailey Norris, Rebecca Green, Reese Detwiler, Jack Flemming, and Bryce Robinson.
These actors, understudies, and alternates used their school issued Chromebooks to login into the Zoom performances and practices from their homes and isolated locations throughout Eastern View in order to mitigate transmission of COVID-19.
In order to accomplish a virtual play-recording, student crew members Makaia Bliss, Melanie Castro Martinez, Samantha Fry, and Kyleigh Hammond worked together with the cast to play sound effects, show scene transitions, and record the show, Ballard said.
“Producing a show over Zoom brought its own set of challenges with the most significant being low WiFi signals, which caused actors to freeze in the middle of scenes at different points,” he said. “To prepare for those occasions, actors readied themselves to improvise until WiFi connection was reestablished.”
The overcoming of challenges and hard work paid off, the drama teacher said of the first place win in the statewide contest.
Ballard and Assistant Director Maria Fetty invite the Culpeper community to watch their students’ performance this weekend from the comfort of their homes at on EVHS TV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-RW8z5HheDJEy_Ga0WdjvA.
Catch the performance all day on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. Access is free and open to the public.