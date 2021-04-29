Check Please: EVHS thespians take top honors for Zoom production

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These actors, understudies, and alternates used their school issued Chromebooks to login into the Zoom performances and practices from their homes and isolated locations throughout Eastern View in order to mitigate transmission of COVID-19.

In order to accomplish a virtual play-recording, student crew members Makaia Bliss, Melanie Castro Martinez, Samantha Fry, and Kyleigh Hammond worked together with the cast to play sound effects, show scene transitions, and record the show, Ballard said.

“Producing a show over Zoom brought its own set of challenges with the most significant being low WiFi signals, which caused actors to freeze in the middle of scenes at different points,” he said. “To prepare for those occasions, actors readied themselves to improvise until WiFi connection was reestablished.”

The overcoming of challenges and hard work paid off, the drama teacher said of the first place win in the statewide contest.

Ballard and Assistant Director Maria Fetty invite the Culpeper community to watch their students’ performance this weekend from the comfort of their homes at on EVHS TV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-RW8z5HheDJEy_Ga0WdjvA.

Catch the performance all day on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. Access is free and open to the public.