As the magical finale of its 50th anniversary season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” opening Friday on the mainstage.

It is the area premiere of the new 2013 Broadway version of this classic musical fairytale. “Cinderella” features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, original book by Hammerstein, orchestrations by Danny Troob, and music adaptations and arrangements by David Chase.

This refreshing take on the classic fairy tale features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” as well as some never-before-heard added to the score.

“Cinderella” is filled with unforgettable magic, music and the reminder that if you believe, anything is possible, according to a release. This production is directed and choreographed by Perry Medlin, with vocal direction by Amelia Camacho and music direction by Laura Collier.

Eliza Banaszak stars as Ella and Thaddeus Lane as Prince Topher, leading a powerhouse ensemble cast including Leslie Claire Wood, Kristen Dillehunt, Anna Grey Hogan, Ella Caplin, Soren Corbett, Kirk Martini, Andy Davis, Ian Amos, Samantha Cadieux, Lydia Cuffman, Haley Griffith, Brian Johns, Susanna Johns, Hope King, Kyle LaTorre, Kaiden Rojas, Hannah Vidaver, Elena Witt, Sydney Witucki, and Melina Zimet.

Rounding out the production staff are Debbie Owen as production stage manager, Edward Warwick White as producer and properties coordinator, Mary Catherine Hughes as assistant director, Kerry Moran as scenic designer, Bruce Young as costume designer, Kim Faulkinbury as lighting designer, David Hutchins as sound designer and engineer, Mary Speed as scenic charge artist, Eric Rodas as lead carpenter, Katie Hutchins as assistant stage manager, Karman Boisset as hair and makeup designer, Gary Warwick White as production manager, and Devynn Thomas as assistant production manager.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” opens May 12 and runs weekends through June 4. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students and $16 for children ages 12 and under. All Friday tickets are $10. Limited tickets for $20 may be purchased for a special post-performance tea party with Ella and Prince Topher following the matinee on Sunday, May 14.

While appropriate for the entire family, due to its length, “Cinderella” is not recommended for children under 5 years of age. Four County Players is Central Virginia’s longest-running community theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas.

For information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 540/832-5355, visit fourcp.org or go to facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.