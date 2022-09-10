'Confluence' art exhibit opens at new location of Middle Street Gallery

Middle St. Gallery in Washington, Virginia is now showing the watercolors of member-artist Fae Penland in a new exhibit, "Confluence," at its new location, through October 2.

Other members of the non-profit cooperative will show works there as well following a public reception 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Multiple visual images and ideas run together like converging rivers in Confluence.

Vividly colored paintings offer views of cut flowers in glass or ceramic containers, sometimes in isolation and other times densely bunched together in a confluence of humankind and nature.

“I ask myself, 'How can I create a painting that has the movement of nature with the hard shapes of structure?'” Penland said. “I use objects in my studio along with my love of music and nature to search for the rhythms, patterns and stories in my watercolors,” she says. “My goal is to create art that reflects the human spirit with the flow and vitality of life.”

Over four decades, the artist has created highly acclaimed watercolors, oils, and drawings.

“A great deal of my artistic inspiration came from growing up next to a library and university that offered constant visual stimuli and inspiration from other artists,” she said.

Middle Street Gallery is now at 311 Gay St., lower level, with an entrance on Main St. across from Ballard’s in the Town of Little Washington, Rappahannock County.

middlestreetgallery.org is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Contact 540/675-1313.