Culpeper County High School theater ensemble wins 2nd place with '21 Chump Street'

The Blue Devils Theatre Program took home some hardware this past weekend following a hard-hitting performance at the Class 3 Virginia High School State Theatre Festival in Charlottesville.

Culpeper County High School thespians won second place for its ensemble presentation of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s, “21 Chump Street.” And CCHS actor Tyler Bowyer won an Outstanding Actor Award for his portrayal of Justin.

Theater teacher Maxamie Morales Mitchell, also a forensics coach, directed the award-winning troupe with and music direction by B. Adam W. Hughes.

“The cast, crew, and directing team would like to thank everyone who supported the Blue Devils Theatre program this competition season!” Mitchell said in a news release.

Another local winner in the recent competition at Monticello High School was the theater program from Rappahannock County High School, coming in fourth in Class 1 ensemble results for its presentation of, “Only Time Will Tell.”

“21 Chump Street” is a 14-minute musical based on a true story as reported in the series ‘This American Life,” according to linmanuel.com.