Culpeper High production of Les Mis inspires audiences

The Blue Devils Theatre musical production this past weekend of “Les Miserable: School Edition” was a great success, according to theater teacher Maxamie Mitchell.

There were amazing audiences at each performance this Friday and Saturday night filled with students, school faculty, staff, and community members.

Mitchell, part of the directing team, said they are extremely grateful for the support and proud of all of the students who were involved with the production. The local show boasted a cast and crew of 42.

Originating as Victor Hugo’s tragic French novel, published 1862, “Les Mis” was adapted for the stage in 1980.

Hugh Jackman played the lead role of Jean Valjean in the 2012 movie.