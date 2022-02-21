 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Culpeper High production of Les Mis inspires audiences

  • 0

The Blue Devils Theatre musical production this past weekend of “Les Miserable: School Edition” was a great success, according to theater teacher Maxamie Mitchell.

There were amazing audiences at each performance this Friday and Saturday night filled with students, school faculty, staff, and community members.

Mitchell, part of the directing team, said they are extremely grateful for the support and proud of all of the students who were involved with the production. The local show boasted a cast and crew of 42.

Originating as Victor Hugo’s tragic French novel, published 1862, “Les Mis” was adapted for the stage in 1980.

Hugh Jackman played the lead role of Jean Valjean in the 2012 movie.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ coming to an end as Sherri Shepherd takes over daytime slot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert