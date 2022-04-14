Culpeper Mid-Day Lions raising visibility with eyeglasses sculpture

Culpeper Mid-Day Lions on Thursday unveiled a blue and yellow steel sculpture of a giant pair of eyeglasses next to the playground in Rockwater Park.

The striking piece, by local artist Roque Castro, is intended to raise visibility of the vision-focused charity work Lions around the world and here in Culpeper regularly do. The sculpture, purposely built to be strong and durable, also celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lions Clubs International.

Dr. Lee Simpson, a Culpeper dentist who is president of Mid-Day Lions, said he gets contacted almost weekly by someone needing assistance getting eyeglasses or an eye exam.

Lions are known as “knights of the blind” and have been noted for its sight support service since Helen Keller in 1925 challenged the global organization. In Culpeper, the club offers eye and hearing screening for all local schoolchildren at the beginning of the year.

Culpeper Mid-Day Lions also support other worthwhile community projects, donating some $60,000 annually to local, state and national nonprofits.

Culpeper is a special place, Dr. Simpson noted. He said he hoped the sculpture would generate exposure for the work of the Lions.

“We wanted to create these glasses so folks in the community wonder what the heck are these horn-rimmed glasses of such a funny color doing up here? We wanted to do something that was functional, kids could climb over, play with it,” Simpson said.

The Lions also provide hearing aid assistance and diabetes education. The local chapter holds bingo Sundays at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department to raise money for helping in the community.

“This is a visual reminder of what we do, maybe try to get conversations started with folks who might need some assistance,” Simpson said.

The club didn’t want just want a pair of black, horn-rimmed glasses, he added.

“We wanted something more lively,” he said of the blue and yellow, the colors of local Lions.

Mid-Day Lion Lawanna Stanton came up with the idea for the local spectacles sculpture after reading about a similar project in the Lions International magazine.

“A club in Nebraska was doing this and the park was getting ready to open, so I thought it would be a good fit,” Stanton said. “It looks wonderful!”

The project was a long time coming, and a labor of love.

Castro said he was first contacted around four years ago by the local Lions about doing the commissioned piece. The club was very patient throughout the build process that spanned a pandemic, he said.

“I love it. I think it turned out how we envisioned,” Castro said at the ribbon cutting.

The eyeglasses are 10 feet wide and around 10 feet long and weigh roughly 800 pounds, Castro said. He had some help making them.

“Tony Elkins was my right hand man—we worked on this side-by-side,” Castro said. “I pulled him in when it started getting a little too big to handle.”

The piece will be a symbol of the hard work and dedication that Lions everywhere place into providing sight to the blind across the world, according to culpeperlions.org.

The local Mid-Day club is proud to be a part of that tradition and wanted to celebrate the anniversary of this work with an enduring piece of art.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.