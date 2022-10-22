 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper thespians to star in 'Antigone' at Woodberry Forest

Antigone poster

Culpeper students Lillyanna Freitas and Jesse Saunders, Woodberry Forest School class of 2024, star in this Athenian tragedy in a trio of productions next month at the Madison County all-male boarding school.

Two young Culpeper thespians will star next month in the ancient “Antigone” at Woodberry Forest School.

Adapted from Sophocles by Jean Anouilh and translated from the French by Lewis Galantiere, the play will open at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Walker Fine Arts Center Bowman Gray Theater.

Culpeper students Lillyanna Freitas and Jesse Saunders, Woodberry Forest School class of 2024, star in this Athenian tragedy, written around 442 BC. The play deals with Antigone’s burial of her brother in defiance of the law, and the tragic repercussions of her act of civil disobedience.

The Woodberry Forest production will go on stage two more times—8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and for a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee on Nov. 5.

The theatrical event is free and open to the public.

Arrive early, organizers advise. The house opens 30 minutes before curtain. Theater goers will want to be there then so they have plenty of time to find parking, make their way to the theater, and find a seat.

“There are several other local girls in the cast who have been involved in WFS Dramatics,” said Barbara Wimble, Drama and Speech Coordinator at the school. “We couldn’t do the shows that we do without the support of the talented local girls and their parents who drive them to the rehearsals.”

An all-boys boarding school in Madison County, Woodberry Forest regularly recruits girls in the surrounding communities for participation its well-produced and entertaining plays open to the local public.

