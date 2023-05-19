An Eastern View High School student is the winner of this year’s Congressional Art Competition.

Jade Cudjoe took top honors for her work, “The Creation of Hands.” The piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year along with winning pieces from congressional districts across the country, according to a release from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

"The Creation of Adam" painting by Michelangelo inspired the local student’s picture.

“This original piece illustrates the power and ability that hands have to create art. Within itself the piece is art, but truly the hand behind it is the true inspiration,” Cudjoe wrote.

After five years of receiving works of art through the congressional program, Spanberger said she is still blown away by the talent of so many young Virginians.

“Thank you to every student who shared their work with us, thank you to the educators who are dedicated to cultivating the creativity and passion of young artists across Virginia, and congratulations to this year’s winner! I’m proud to represent so many brilliant Virginia students, and I look forward to showcasing Jade’s work in our U.S. Capitol,” she said.