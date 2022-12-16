Electric glass, familiar scenes in new show at Middle St. Gallery

“Unpredictable and Unforgettable,” a new show at Middle St. Gallery in Washington, features the unforeseeable glass artworks of Maureen Storey and the memorable hometown Virginia recollections of oil painter Cathy Suiter.

Storey, a scientist, frequently experiments with new techniques in glass.

“My excitement for creating art with glass stems from the unpredictability of how the glass transforms during its journey toward its destination,” she said.

“I create glass art to share and reflect emotion, movement, and my interpretation of the world around me. My deep vessels, bowls and plates stand alone as works of art, yet each one is functional.”

Suiter's paintings range from realistic still life to more impressionistic landscapes and nostalgic small-town settings, often recalling the work of the American realist painter Edward Hopper.

“I love to portray transparent and reflective objects as they challenge the eye of the observer,” Suiter says.

When she moved to Warrenton some years ago, Suiter said, “I fell in love with the area, as it was so like my prior home of rural West Virginia. The comforting mountains, sleepy small towns, and refreshing waterways inspire my painting.”

The show opened Dec. 16, and runs through Jan. 22. Also on view will be works from other members of the non-profit cooperative of painters, sculptors, and photographers.

Middle Street Gallery is now at 311 Gay St., lower level, with an entrance on Main St. in the town of “Little” Washington in Rappahannock County.

Middlestreetgallery.org is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Contact 540/675-1313.