"Escape to Margaritaville" opens Wednesday at Riverside

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is excited to present the regional debut of, “Escape to Margaritaville,” opening today Wednesday, Jan. 11 and running through Sunday, March 5.

Trade in those snow boots for a pair of flip-flops and come enjoy the fun, according to a publicity from Allison Mayberry with Riverside in Fredericksburg.

Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley wrote the book, “Escape to Margaritaville,” with music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett. It premiered in 2018 on Broadway and was voted Outstanding New Broadway Musical that same year. The show includes beloved Jimmy Buffett songs like “Fins,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” and fun original songs as well.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director Patrick A’Hearn, is pleased to announce a stellar cast being led by Jake David Smith, as Tully and Juliette Redden as Rachel. Smith is a Richmond native and made his Broadway debut in Disney’s “Frozen,” as well as regional performances in “The Little Mermaid” (Prince Eric) and “Pippin” (Lewis).

The cast also includes Brendan Hale (Brick), Gabrielle Gutierrez (Tammy), Cantrella Canady (Marley), and Alan Hoffman (J.D.). The ensemble includes Jarrett Bloom, Carter Crosby, Ian Lane, Grace McNamee, Wilson Pezzuto, Sally Roehl, Thea Simpson, and Stephanie Wood.

Director Robert A. K. Gonyo and choreographer Stephanie Wood lead the creative team with music direction by Carson Eubank and production stage manager Jessica Pell. Also contributing are Scenic Designer Christian Fleming, Lighting Designer/Production Electrician Weston Corey. Costumes by Kyna Chilcot, Costume Shop & Wardrobe Supervisor Erin Welsh, Sound Designer J. Pat Bragg, Sound Engineer Cheyenne Tenda, Technical Director Nathan Dunn, Production Manager Kyna Chilcot, and Company Manager James Davis.

For tickets, contact the Box Office at 540/370-4300 or riversidedt.com. Discounted senior and group rates are available, as well as same day RUSH tickets and show only tickets.

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. with dinner service at 5:30 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matinee performances at 1:30 p.m. with dinner service beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and 3 p.m. on Sunday with dinner service beginning at 1 p.m.