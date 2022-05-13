Exhibit spotlights work of Fredericksburg artist Johnny Johnson

When Johnny Johnson began teaching art in Fredericksburg in the late 1950s, he had a distinct plan.

“I was going to teach a year and then go turn the art world upside down in New York,” Johnson said. “I met [my future wife] Jean and that’s the turning around I did.”

The Fredericksburg community is certainly appreciative Johnson stuck around.

He’s been celebrated by the city for his artwork, civil rights activism and humanitarian efforts.

There’s a mural of him painting in downtown Fredericksburg. Four years ago, city officials declared July 7, 2018 as Johnny Johnson Day.

Johnson’s latest recognition is having approximately 20 of his paintings on display at the Fredericksburg Visitors Center through June 26.

A gathering was held the other Thursday at the Visitors Center to honor Johnson and showcase his work.

“Fredericksburg has given me so much, and I’m grateful for that,” Johnson said. “It makes me feel really, really grateful to God that my fellow human beings can appreciate something that I do. I just feel overwhelmed, really.”

Johnson, 86, now gets around with a walker and a wheelchair. His wife is in an assisted living facility. His two sons, Shelton and John Patrick, check on him daily.

He hasn’t picked up a paintbrush in two years, but declared Thursday that he will create art again.

He said this is the longest he’s been without painting in more than 60 years.

“I’m going to do my best to keep working and maybe Shelton and John Patrick might see me doing a little more than I am doing in terms of my exercise and things like that,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s work caught the eye of local optometrist Dr. John McGuire III. McGuire is also the founder of the McGuire Foundation, which hopes to encourage youth through art.

He’s a member of the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s Board of Directors and he recently opened the Museum of Visual Arts and Science at 3500 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County.

McGuire said it’s “ridiculous” that there’s a mural of Johnson in the city but his art was not displayed anywhere. He helped facilitate the display at the Visitors Center and he has several of Johnson’s paintings at his museum.

“We wanted to create a space where you can always come see Johnny Johnson’s art and learn about him and not just pass a mural and don’t get anything,” McGuire said. “So that’s why we collect his art.”

Last Thursday was the first time McGuire met Johnson in person. McGuire told Johnson that his foundation has collected his art for more than two years. Johnson told him in a telephone conversation that it would be difficult to track down his works.

“But we’ve been tracking them down and buying them where we can find them so that they can always be on display in perpetuity,” McGuire said. “That is our foundation’s goal.”

McGuire went on to cite several of Johnson’s quotes where he expressed concern for people becoming demoralized to the point they quit functioning in society.

He also quoted Johnson’s words about feeling pride that he’s inspired many of his former students, not just by teaching them artistic skills, but sharing life lessons and caring about them as individuals.

“These are the things we want to give to the next generation,” McGuire said. “We want them to have the same mindset. We want them to have the same ambition … We want to create more Johnny Johnsons. We want them giving themselves to the city and we do not want them to have any attitude that they can’t do it. That is what we hope to accomplish. We’re going to use [Johnson’s] art to do it.”

Johnson, a native of Henderson, North Carolina, taught art to first through 12th graders at Walker-Grant in Fredericksburg before it was desegregated. He created a Young Men’s Club in Fredericksburg following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. as a way to prevent more civil unrest. He also worked as the President of the Fredericksburg Council on Human Relations.

When schools were integrated in 1968, he began teaching at James Monroe High School. He became the first Black faculty member at Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington) that same year. He opened his first art studio in the city on Charles Street two years later.

Johnson’s former sixth-grade pupil and friend, U.S. Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater, noted Thursday that Johnson’s artwork has been featured in Jamaica and the West African nation of Benin.

“The only thing that shines greater than this gentleman’s talent is his spirit, his goodness and his love for this community,” said Fredericksburg Assistant Director for Tourism M.C. Morris. “And we love you right back.”

Collectors of Johnson’s work cite his use of colors and his ability to create art that speaks to the human condition as reasons for their interest.

Former chiropractor Larry Lesser said he’s bought several of Johnson’s paintings. As he looked around the visitor center Thursday, he said he wishes he had more.

“It comes from the heart,” Lesser said. “It’s moving. It’s lively. The stuff I have, it jumps off the page … He’s just an authentic gentleman and one of the best human beings I’ve ever met.”

