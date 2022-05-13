Field & Forest mixed media art experience Sunday in Hood

The Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle is thrilled to announce Field & Forest, a free mixed media art experience for the whole family taking place 1-5 p.m. this Sunday May 15 in The Firnew Barn Gallery, 19 Wolftown-Hood Rd. in Hood, Madison County.

Returning to their home, there will be art for sale, but the intent is experiential, according to a release. Attendees can don their walking shoes, the barn doors will be open to explore artists’ creativity and love of place.

The pandemic closed the barn doors, but Firnew Farm artists opened their hearts to the natural world. Their return to the Farm, was profound and intentional. Their work in mixed media has taken new boundaries and new heights, the release stated.

John Berry, photographer, will bring his large format cows from Woodberry Forest’s Baker Gallery, to hang in the forest. Collaborating with Tina Wade, mixed media artist, they are working together and creating forest sculptures.

Textile artists, Vickie Watts and Leslie Barham will create a fabric and fiber sculpture of the forest floor in the center of the open barn. Each element will be inspired by nature and crafted by hand.

Gail Trimmer-Unterman, artist and floral designer, will create in the silo a human form with living flowers. Assuring that every sense will be awakened!

Juried work will be on exhibit and for sale through Field & Forest Art & Artists Catalog at FirnewFarmArtistsCircle.com.

Families and children welcome. Food available for purchase from Madison's Salsa Street Grill, Latin Mobile Food and The Frank Truck.