The classic dark comedy, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” premieres Thursday on stage at Woodberry Forest—for the sixth time in the school’s history.

The hilariously, ghastly run continues nightly at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Bowman Gray Auditorium at the boys’ boarding school, located off U.S. Route 15 in Madison County. The show is free and open to the public.

Based on the 1941 play by Joseph Kesselring, which was produced by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” is the story of a young man, about to be married, who discovers the two aunts who raised him have been poisoning lonely old men.

Director Frank Capra brought the 1944 film to life starring Cary Grant as newspaperman Mortimer Brewster, alongside Priscilla Lane as his betrothed, Elaine Harper.

Woodberry Forest first staged the play in 1950 and again in 1965, 1975, 1992 and 2009, according to Barbara Wimble, drama and speech coordinator at the school. This weekend’s reprisal will be the second time that Brent Cirves, chair of drama and speech at Woodberry, is directing—he also directed in 1992.

He said in an interview with Wimble he really loved doing the production the first time, more than 30 years ago.

“English teacher Ted Blain played a terrific Jonathan, beloved student Richard Diz played Einstein, the unforgettable Mitch Johnson and Barksdale Watkins portrayed the lovely and murderous Brewster sisters,” Cirves recalled. “We borrowed an actual tiger rug for Einstein to trip over in the dark—and another one for our current Einstein to trip over, like the Dick Van Dyke hassock turned monstrous.

“Some jokes never get old.”

Cirves played Mortimer in the show while he was in high school. The director said this year’s Mortimer—played by student Ben Lawler—is doing a better job than he did, adding, “But boy did I have fun all those years ago.

“We’re having an absolute blast this time around as well. I imagine this is why people love “Arsenic,” love to do it and see it. It’s fun and funny. For a play about murder, it kills.”

The production stays true to school’s use of males in female roles, as in the earliest productions when the sweet, murderous aunts were often portrayed by boys. In four of the plays done at Woodberry, the female leads were played by boys. In another year, all the roles were played by boys and yet another year, two Woodberry Forest School ladies played the roles of the aunties, Wimble recalled.

Now, Woodberry regularly recruits female actresses from around the Madison community to participate in their plays, including Lillyanna Freitas, a 20-year-old from Culpeper playing Officer Jameson in “Arsenic and Old Lace”—her sixth play at Woodberry. Her sister, Alexandria Freitas, 15, is acting in her first play at Woodberry as Officer Jenner.

Woodberry student John Bolena, of Staunton, will play Aunt Abby Brewster in this weekend’s production, continuing the male–female tradition. He is excited to be playing his first role onstage after having been the stage manager last year.

Bolena has long had a deep appreciation for the theater, stemming from his involvement in instrumental and choral music, according to cast notes.

“Having a boy play an old lady is definitely not some kind of political statement on my part. In this case, we are changing up the routine a little—we have one young man playing Abby and one young woman playing Martha (Laura Aylor), which brings even more fun to the table,” Cirves said.

Having a boy play an old auntie ups the ante, so to speak, of farce, he added.

“This is a very strange farce. We are asked to laugh at serial murder. And we do. This play can be a laugh riot, and it would take a psychiatric theorist—not to mention therapist, or maybe terrorist—to explain why,” Cirves said.

“Why on earth is this play now considered an American classic? I think it has something to do with our need to laugh in a dark time, and the late 1930s and 40s were very dark years, what with a world war in Europe and the Pacific.”

2023 is a dark time as well, the director went on, “Lashed as we still are by the tail of the COVID comet, to borrow a line from Headmaster Hulsey. So why have boys play old women? Especially at a boys’ school? Why not? Anything for a laugh, right? We need some good laughs right now.”

The story takes place in 1941, Wimble notes, asking if the audience might miss any period references.

“Certain references will never be forgotten by history or our students: Teddy Roosevelt with his mustachioed grin, World War II and its terrors (Adolf Hitler) and triumphs (the marshalling of the English language by Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill),” Cirves said.

“We will be playing up the period horror movie references as the night goes on and things descend more and more into madness. We are enacting the famous Frankenstein creation moment in reverse: a near-death scene during an electrical storm with real thunderbolts.”

Musical references to other macabre American stories like “The Munsters” and “The Addams Family” will show up as ghostly refrains: “The house is a museum, when people come to see ‘em,” said the director.

Cirves gave a shout-out to the young women who volunteer to join their productions at the all boys school.

“The drama program is our only truly coeducational program here at Woodberry Forest, an important link to the surrounding communities, and a huge boon to the education of our boys. Our students need the girls for their future. The drama program couldn’t do it without them,” he said.

Rounding out the cast and crew:

Woodberry student Jeffery Chen, of Arligton, plays Officer Brophy in his first theatrical production in eight years at the school. He greatly enjoys dark humor and this production is the perfect fit for him, according to cast notes.

Woodberry student Luke Davis, of Dallas, Texas plays Teddy Brewster in “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Student Lucas Dinh, from Hanoi, Vietnam, is stage manager. Student Amiri Dixon, of Maryland, plays Officer O’Hara, student Stuart Gallihugh, of Orange County, is helping with tech crew along with Richard Gessner, a Woodberry student from Wilmington, Delaware.

Student John Huerta, of Somerset, plays Lt. Romero in his third show at Woodberry while student Ben Lawler, of Greenwich, Conn., stars at Mortimer Brewster in his first production. Student Ryan Liao, from Taipei, Taiwan, portrays Mr. Spenalzo and is part of the tech crew along with student Hill Peace, from Chestertown, Maryland who portrays Mr. Hoskins.

Woodberry student Zakhar Podolets, from Lviv, Ukraine, plays Dr. Einstein, the role portrayed in the movie by Peter Lorre. This is his seventh play at the school.

Student BJ Smith (Officer Klein) is acting in his third play this school year, while cast member Katya Thalwitz (Reverend Dr. Harper) is a junior at Tandem Friends School and is elated to be in her seventh show at Woodberry.

Paul Vickers plays Mr. Gibbs while student Ralph Wear, from Greensboro, North Carolina, portrays Jonathan Brewster in this third play this year.

Finally, Caroline Wright (Elaine Harper) is a freshman at Madison County High School and Blue Ridge Virginia Governor’s School. She is ecstatic to be performing in her fifth Woodberry show.