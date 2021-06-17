Forest & trees in new photography exhibit at Middle St. Gallery

The Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Va. is pleased to announce that member artist Francie Schroeder will show her photographs June 18 through July 25.

Other members of the artists’ cooperative in Rappahannock County will show works there as well, according to a recent gallery release from Gary Anthes.

Both the forest and the trees are seen in Schroeder’s exhibit, “Consider the Forest.”

The mostly black-and-white images show “shadow and light, life and death, sanctuary and peril, ominous and welcoming, providing and depriving, sheltering and bedeviling, and order and chaos,” said the photographer.

“What a magnificent and complex place a forest is! In childhood, thoughts and stories of the forest excite our imaginations with a full range of emotions from awe to fear, from peace to trepidation,” Schroeder said.

The artist said she has always been enchanted by the many moods found in the woods and the promise of adventures or encounters with unknown creatures.

The Middle Street Gallery, a non-profit cooperative, is holding its spring membership drive. For information about membership applications, see middlestreetgallery.org/about.html.

The gallery, middlestreetgallery.org is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Call 540/675-1313.