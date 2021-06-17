 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forest & trees in new photography exhibit at Middle St. Gallery
0 comments
top story

Forest & trees in new photography exhibit at Middle St. Gallery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Va. is pleased to announce that member artist Francie Schroeder will show her photographs June 18 through July 25.

Other members of the artists’ cooperative in Rappahannock County will show works there as well, according to a recent gallery release from Gary Anthes.

Both the forest and the trees are seen in Schroeder’s exhibit, “Consider the Forest.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The mostly black-and-white images show “shadow and light, life and death, sanctuary and peril, ominous and welcoming, providing and depriving, sheltering and bedeviling, and order and chaos,” said the photographer.

“What a magnificent and complex place a forest is! In childhood, thoughts and stories of the forest excite our imaginations with a full range of emotions from awe to fear, from peace to trepidation,” Schroeder said.

The artist said she has always been enchanted by the many moods found in the woods and the promise of adventures or encounters with unknown creatures.

The Middle Street Gallery, a non-profit cooperative, is holding its spring membership drive. For information about membership applications, see middlestreetgallery.org/about.html.

The gallery, middlestreetgallery.org is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Call 540/675-1313.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Hart purposefully does a bad job of changing his baby’s diapers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News