Get ready to roar with applause with 'The Lion King'

RICHMOND—Of all the Broadway shows I’ve seen over the years, I can honestly say that nothing beats Disney’s “The Lion King” for pure visual pageantry.

From the moment Rafiki starts belting out the opening lines of “Circle of Life,” you know you are in for something special.

That opening musical number alone was worth the ticket for theater-goers like me, who stared in awe as animals—ranging from zebras to antelopes—made their way down the aisles and across the main stage. Dazzled children sitting near me in the audience exclaimed to their parents, “Look at the elephant!” as the tall majestic beast made its way by our seats. The thunderous applause said it all.

As “The Lion King” returned to Richmond’s Altria Theater for a limited run ending Sunday, March 20, it proved to be the perfect show to welcome me back to Broadway. This was the first time I had been in a theater since 2019, and it made me realize how much I had missed it.

The Tony-winning production, directed by Julie Taymor, is unique in that everything onstage has a personality. Even the grass is brought to life by actors rather than props, which enriches the entire experience.

There were so many great performances among the 49-member cast, it is hard to single out one actor. But Zazu, portrayed by Jurgen Hooper, was clearly a crowd favorite, and perfectly cast to give the uptight bird the comedic tone and timing he’s known for.

Hooper really shines in his role, but the show is full of stellar comedic talents. Nick Cordileone as Timon and John E. Brady as Pumbaa were outstanding as Simba’s sidekicks and did a terrific job of bringing their own personalities to these beloved characters.

Of course, all the favorite songs from the movies are accounted for—from “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” but the best performances are the musical’s original songs, all crafted by Elton John and Tim Rice.

Nala (Kayla Cyphers) and Simba (Darian Sanders) both impressed with their poignant songs in the second act, “Shawdowlands” and “Endless Night.” In the first, Nala is dealing with the pain of knowing her home is not what it was, and she has to leave it and her family behind, while “Endless Night” shows Simba’s pain over his father’s death and leaving the Pridelands. Arguably the best song of the entire musical, however, is “They Live in You,” Mufasa’s ode to the ancestors.

“The Lion King” is a wonderful experience for the whole family, and know that no matter what you know about the show or how many times you might have already seen it, it will still make you laugh, gasp in wonder, want to sing along and, of course, cry.