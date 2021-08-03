Haiku pairs with visual arts in new Middle Street Gallery exhibit

The haiku poem, a gift from 17th century Japan, partners with the visual arts in a new exhibit running through Sept. 5 at Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Virginia.
Literal and figurative “Reflections” influence gallery works in this all-member show on view weekends at the home of the Rappahannock County artists’ collective.
Haiku, “one-breath poems,” are simple, elegant observations about nature or a person’s place in it. Some of the three-line haiku featured in the new show have been written by other poets and some by gallery members. Each poem will accompany an artist’s painting, sculpture, photograph or multimedia work.
With Joan Wiberg’s painting of a yellow sunflower against a field of blue, “Summer’s Gift,” is a haiku,
yellow face looks up
nodding to sky and sun...
summer’s gift from seed
Cathy Suiter-Hry’s watercolor, “Coastal Fog,” is a tranquil view of sailboats at rest, their masts reflected in the water. The exhibit pairs it with this thought:
fog-wrapped inlet
reflected ships at harbor’s edge
upended tree shapes
Boston, Virginia resident Robert Bouquet’s large, semi-abstract soapstone sculpture suggests more sails, with a haiku,
wings above the sea
now fill us with strong breezes...
distant shores await
Photographer Francie Schroeder wrote this haiku for her view of wedding cake-like rocks and moss in a woodland setting:
stacked rock, moss covered:
dynamic geology
of our earthly home
Fae Penland offers a mysterious still-life painting of fruit, “Tangerine Dreams,” presented with this poem:
inner reflections
in the studio perform
creativity reveal
The Middle Street Gallery is a non-profit artist cooperative at middlestreetgallery.org and 540/675-1313. It is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated visitors.
Gary Anthes is a photographer and artist with Middle Street Gallery.