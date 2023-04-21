The biggest audience since the pandemic turned out on a recent Friday night to the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater for a blast from the past of music at “Rock & Roll on the Ed Sullivan Show,” a two-hour film compilation of the best from the iconic variety show.

Retired Packard Campus video archivist Bill Rush created the film several years ago and it played to a sold out house in 2018. He traveled from his home in Los Angeles for the reprise program April 14, a rainbow appearing over the facility as moviegoers lined up at the entrance.

“I recall the original first cut for the show was eight hours, the final cut wound up just over two hours,” Rush said in a follow-up message of his process for creating the compilation.

The LOC Motion Picture, Broadcast and Recorded Sound Division acquired master material—original 16mm kinescopes and two-inch video tape—of all 1,030 hours of the show from the former owner, Sofa Entertainment.

The Ed Sullivan Show aired on CBS from 1948-71.

So how did Rush pick the clips that he did for the special "Rock & Roll" program?

“There were several acts, like Elvis Presley, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones that had to be included and I wanted to show performers who played live and didn’t wind up lip-syncing,” he said.

“I tried to present diverse array of artists, a mix of American and British, Black and white, well-loved and a few quickly forgotten. I recall the first time I played the show in 2018, an elderly Black woman thanked me for including so many African American acts. I replied to her that it was originally Black music.”

Rush said The Beatles are his favorite.

“I’ll never forget, being 6-years-old and seeing their U.S. debut on Feb. 6, 1964."

Like back then, introduction of the Fab 4 elicited screams of delight from the Packard Campus Theater audience.

Rush recalled talking to the owner of the Ed Sullivan catalog in 2018 and telling them how much the local audience love the rock & roll snippets.

“There’s some great rare Beatles footage and some surprises,” he said, introducing the program.

Bo Diddley opened the selections in black and white film. Theater-goers sang along and some danced, there was foot tapping, laughter and reminiscing.

Favorites included “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Frankie Vallie & the Four Seasons, Fats Domino on the piano, a young Stevie Wonder on harmonica, “House of the Rising Sun” by the Animals, circa 1964, and Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones performing “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

A gorgeous Diana Ross & The Supremes were flawless with 1966’s performance of “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and so were their short, sparkling dresses. James Brown also wowed the modern audience then and now.

Rush said he was amazed how quickly the image quality for “The Ed Sullivan Show” improved over such a short time. It went from black and white Kinescopes to color video tape in less than a decade, he stated. The retired video archivist commented on how the culture of music changed too, in that time.

“The reason the 1950s clips look restrained, because several of the acts, especially Elvis Presley, could only be seen from the waist up,” Rush said. “You can hear the girls in the audience screaming when he makes his dance moves, but unfortunately you can’t see all of him.”